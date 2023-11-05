Major ‘Wonder Woman’ Casting Reportedly Made By James Gunn and DC Studios

According to recent reports, James Gunn and DC Studios made a major Wonder Woman casting decision for Gunn’s version of the DC Universe.

DC Comics is filled with some of the most iconic superheroes of all time. They have become some of the most recognized characters in pop culture due to their representation in comic books, cartoons, video games, television series, and, of course, cinema.

Most recently, we have seen these heroes come to life on the big screen with Zack Snyder’s interpretation of the DC Extended Universe, more colloquially known as the “Snyderverse.” This included Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Related: James Gunn Officially Kills Off DCEU

One of the most beloved portrayals in the DCEU has been by Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, who has arguably become the most iconic actor to portray the Amazonian princess of all time with her portrayals in Wonder Woman (2017), Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). Sorry, Lynda Carter, you’re still awesome.

However, things have massively changed ever since James Gunn took control of the DC Universe. Now, almost every character from the Snyderverse has been wholly scrapped, including Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman. While nothing is set in stone, there have been reports of a significant new casting on the Wonder Woman front.

DC Studios Reportedly Casts Iconic Wonder Woman Villain

The two Wonder Woman films have already introduced audiences to two of her most memorable adversaries: Ares (David Thewlis) and Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). However, the Amazonian still has a long list of villains that have yet to make a motion picture appearance. One of those is the evil sorceress Circe.

While she is a character in DC Comics, Circe is most recognized for her appearance in The Odyssey by Homer, where she turns his whole battalion into various animals, including pigs. She repeated this effect again in the Justice League Unlimited (2004-2006) episode “This Little Piggy,” where she turns Wonder Woman into a pig.

Related: James Gunn’s Next Big DC Series Is in the Works, Reports Say

This episode is particularly memorable because it gets Batman, voiced by the late Kevin Conroy, to sing the jazz standard “Am I Blue?” Check it out; it’s breathtaking.

According to a report from Bestofanyac on X (formerly Twitter), British actress Anya Chalotra has been cast as Circe in Creature Commandos (2024), the first show in James Gunn’s version of the DC Universe. This has been corroborated by Home of DC.

Related: Damning Marvel Report Rejected By Industry Insiders and Experts

Anya Chalotra has been acting since 2017, when she made her stage debut as Hero in the Globe Theatre’s production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. She has since starred in multiple plays and television series. Chalotra is most well-known for her portrayal of Yennefer of Vengerberg in The Witcher (2019-present), ironically opposite Henry Cavill.

This is undoubtedly exciting news for any DC Comics fan, especially since Circe is such a fun character and Anya Chalotra is such a phenomenal actor. However, it does raise one more question: what’s happening with Wonder Woman and Gal Gadot?

What’s Happening With Gal Gadot?

Related: Controversial ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Gets Shocking Development Update

There have been multiple reports throughout the year regarding whether Gal Gadot will return as Wonder Woman. Despite Gadot seeming confident that she will return, the most recent reports state otherwise. On top of that, there have been multiple famous names rumored to replace her, including Ana De Armas, Jaime Alexander, Naomi Scott, and Jodie Comer.

However, all of this is pure speculation. As people not working directly with James Gunn or anyone else at DC Studios, we have no idea who will play Wonder Woman in the new DCU. The only way to truly learn is to wait for an official announcement in the near future.

Who do you think should play Wonder Woman? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!