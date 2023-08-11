Controversial ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Gets Shocking Development Update

Wonder Woman 3 has been the source of several rumors lately, primarily reports that a third installment of the franchise was underway at DC even as James Gunn works to reboot the entire universe.

It sparked outrage online recently, especially as fans railed against the decision to drop Henry Cavill as Superman in favor of a younger actor and an earlier storyline. When it was first seemingly confirmed that Gal Gadot would be staying on as Wonder Woman, fans took to social media to blast the decision.

In response to the outcry, it was revealed that the new Wonder Woman story would still be a sort-of reboot for the character, with a new storyline created by Gunn, Gadot, and Peter Safran. It would retcon the previous installments while allowing Gadot to reprise her role. Fans couldn’t understand the choice even though the Wonder Woman films performed well critically and with general audiences.

However, it seems as though the previous rumors were simply that–rumors. According to Collider, “sources with knowledge close to the situation” claim that Wonder Woman 3 is actually not in development at Warner Bros. However, a prequel series for the character, called Paradise Lost, is in the works at Max.

This directly contradicts Gadot’s own recent comments about continuing on as Wonder Woman for another film as well as her reports that she was working closely with Gunn and Safran on a new script and story. It’s possible that discussions were had prior to the writers and actors strike that have shut Hollywood down, but with no end in sight for the studios, nothing is being considered “in development” until negotiations are finished.

Marvel has also been suffering due to the strikes, with a series of delay announcements for their upcoming slate of projects, including Echo, Deadpool 3, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Clearly, DC isn’t the only studio struggling with their projected lineup for 2024 and 2025. Although it’s unclear why Gadot has seemed so sure of a third film that currently seems to be nonexistent is unclear. However, it’s still possible that some fans may get their wish for an all-new Wonder Woman alongside their new Superman and Batman.

What do you think of the Wonder Woman news? Share your thoughts in the comments below!