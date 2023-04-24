First Look at Henry Cavill In His Final Season of ‘The Witcher’ Released, Trailer Teased

Henry Cavill was once at the top of the world, as the beloved actor portrayed Superman, on top of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. However, Cavill chose to leave behind The Witcher for a more promising role in the new DCU, which was also taken from him. Before Cavill exits the video game adaptation on Netflix to Liam Hemsworth, he will appear as Geralt for one more season—which has now offered up the first look via a new poster.

Honestly, Cavill was the perfect casting choice to portray Geralt of Rivia, and both seasons of The Witcher have been well-received by fans. That might not be the case for Liam Hemsworth, who is set to take on the role of Geralt after this third season ends. Fans were genuinely upset that Cavill was exiting the franchise, leading to many social media protests and a petition reaching a staggering 311,000 signees since it launched in October of 2022.

Despite the actor losing out on being in two huge franchises, he turned those losses into a significant gain. Cavill has been a long-standing fan of the Warhammer 50,000 game, which will now be turned into a series and movie for Amazon Studios. Cavill is starring and working as an executive producer for this budding franchise.

While that franchise is likely a few years away from debuting on Amazon Prime Video, fans can still be happy that Henry Cavill will have one more adventure to watch on Netflix when The Witcher Season 3 is released. The current release window is stated as 2023, meaning we might see the series return at any point between now and the end of the year.

However, Netflix has released a new teaser image for the upcoming season and a first look at Geraly, Yennfer, and Ciri.

The poster is quite striking, as it showcases the three heroes embracing one another, meaning we will see Geralt and Yennifer doing what they must to protect Ciri. The Witcher spans books, video games, and now this series, so there is plenty of lore to choose from. What Netflix has released is a synopsis that states Geralt is determined to protect his newly formed family and takes Ciri into hiding so that Yennifer can train her in magic. However, they find themselves thrust into a world of treachery, politics, and war that could destroy them all.

Even more interesting about the above poster is that Netflix has teased the trailer for the series. The caption, “Hold tight. ‘Til tomorrow,” means that the world will see Henry Cavill return one final time in the first look at the upcoming series via a trailer. Considering the tentative release date is 2023, we could find out the release date when the trailer drops tomorrow.

Are you excited to see Henry Cavill return one final time in The Witcher? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!