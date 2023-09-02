‘One Piece’ Director Leaks Connections to ‘The Witcher’ and Marvel

One Piece director Marc Jobst revealed the interconnections between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and The Witcher.

One Piece: All the Details

The cast supporting the adventure film One Piece includes Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Jacob Gibson, and Taz Skylar. “One Piece,” the manga, is an ongoing tale that follows the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirate crew and their leader, Monkey D Luffy. The goal? To find the quest for Gol D. Roger’s Legendary Treasure: One Piece.

Its main characters include Nico Robin, Nami, Brook, Sanji, Monkey D Luffy, Jimbei, Roronoa Zoro, Tony Tony Chopper, Franky, and Usopp. As a manga, it was highly popular with a niche audience. Bringing it into reality as a live-action is a change to integrate anime culture with TV shows’ cinematic opportunities. Converting it from a manga to a live-action was an impressive feat and needed inspiration.

One Piece: Manga Turned Movie

Adapting a manga series within the fantasy and adventure genre can be challenging, but Jobst saw great success upon One Piece’s release on Netflix. In a recent interview, Marc Jobst explained how his work on the movie was influenced by other TV shows and films to which he contributed.

Marvel Cinematic Universe and One Piece

One Piece director Mark Jobst opened up about how Daredevil and Punisher helped him approach the cinema from a different angle. Jobst stated, “I think it really helped me trust my instincts of grounding things in truth(…).”

The One Piece director used his experience with both Daredevil and Punisher to try and find the “drama” rather than the “action.” The idea was that if an action scene is unnecessary because the drama remains nonetheless, then there’s no need to overdo the action. But that wasn’t the only thing to impact One Piece.

The Witcher Impacted One Piece Production

As for how the Henry Cavill masterpiece The Witcher impacted One Piece, it all came down to choreography. The director wanted One Piece to have a unique feel because it’s a “very particular show.” Marc Jobst credited The Witcher with the art of the punch and learning how to translate that into unique action in the One Piece live-action piece.

It’s tricky to take icons like Sky Island, Secret Island, and Romance Dawn and translate them into new media. “One Piece” creator Eiichiro Oda generated the series, but the Netflix release allows it to reach both international audiences and those in North America. It gives the Straw Hat Pirate gang a chance to fight another day in a new medium with an expanded audience.

