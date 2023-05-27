Disney Confirms New Show Combining ‘Up,’ ‘Jungle Book,’ and ‘Moana’

A brand-new stage show is heading to Adventureland, combining characters from Up (2009), Jungle Book (1967), Moana (2016), and Lilo and Stitch (2002).

First opened at Disneyland with the rest of the Park in 1955, Adventureland is themed around the spirit of, well, adventure. Today, a version of Adventureland exists at every Disney Resort across the world – with the same name in Anaheim, Orlando, Paris, Tokyo, and Hong Kong, and a slight change to “Adventure Isle” in Shanghai Disneyland.

Hong Kong Disneyland is home to the biggest Adventureland in the world. While it doesn’t have a Pirates of the Caribbean attraction like other Adventurelands, the area is home to a large island area hosting Tarzan’s Treehouse, circled by the Jungle Cruise. It’s also home to some of the Park’s most exciting shows, including “Festival of the Lion King” and “Moana: A Homecoming Celebration.”

From June 19, however, the latter will be suspended to make way for a new show. Hong Kong Disneyland has just confirmed that its replacement will debut at Jungle Junction on June 23, 2023.

The unique show will feature Mickey and Goofy in new safari costumes along with Up’s Russell, The Jungle Book’s King Louie, and Lilo and Stitch’s Stitch as they embark on a magical adventure.

Don’t worry – Moana isn’t disappearing completely. The Motunui chief will also make an appearance in the show.

The as-yet-unnamed show is expected to run until the end of summer (August) as a part of the Park’s seasonal program. Hong Kong Disneyland has an exciting year ahead even once the summer ends, with the opening of World of Frozen – the world’s first Frozen (2013) themed land – scheduled for November. This will add a new family-friendly roller coaster to the Park in the form of Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, as well as a replica of EPCOT’s popular Frozen Ever After.

Hong Kong Disneyland also recently announced plans to restore its pre-pandemic availability, with the Park expected to open for six or seven days per week from the summer, compared to its current five-day schedule.