James Gunn Shoots Down Latest DCU Rumor

James Gunn quickly shot down a report that alleged Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) star Pom Klementieff would star in the upcoming DC Universe film Superman: Legacy (2025).

On Friday, X (formerly known as Twitter) The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Klementieff and Miriam Shorr would star in the Warner Bros film. Uncharacteristically, Gunn responded just hours after the story was published.

“Despite Pom being one of my favorite actors to work with, this is 100% not true,” he wrote on Threads. “Not only is Pom not in the movie, but no one has ever even discussed her being in the movie, nor do I have any idea what role she would possibly play.”

Later, he returned to Threads to explain his reasoning for debunking the rumor, claiming Klementieff was concerned about the story.

“I don’t debunk immediately normally,” Gunn said. “The Miriam rumor has been around for a while & I haven’t said anything – not to mention some other untrue rumors going around. But in this case, a Guardian actor, & the story coming from a respectable publication, I felt I needed to say something (also, a confused Pom was the one to send it to me so I wanted it out of the mind of folks as quickly as possible for her sake – otherwise she’ll be asked about it at every con & interview for the next two years.)”

The Hollywood Reporter later redacted its claims about Klementieff on X.

“Miriam Shor is in early talks to join ‘Superman: Legacy,’” they wrote. “(A previous version of this story stated that Pom Klementieff had been cast in Superman: Legacy, but upon its initial publication, director James Gunn wrote in a post that this was incorrect).”

Miriam Shor is in early talks to join 'Superman: Legacy.' (A previous version of this story stated that Pom Klementieff had been cast in Superman: Legacy, but upon its initial publication, director James Gunn wrote in a post that this was incorrect) https://t.co/MhkgCP2gUf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 15, 2023

Amid ongoing rumors, Gunn has confirmed some of the Superman: Legacy cast. They include David Corenswet (Clark Kent), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Anthony Carrigan (Rex Mason/Metamorpho), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Maria Gabriela de Farîa (Angela Spica/The Engineer), and Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher).

