Following the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) in the previous year, a significant organizational overhaul ensued, resulting in the departure of the former head of DC, Walter Hamada. Stepping into this key role is James Gunn, the acclaimed director renowned for his contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), particularly the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Now serving as CEO alongside co-CEO Peter Safran, Gunn assumes a pivotal role in reshaping the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The DCEU, initially celebrated for its iconic characters such as Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Henry Cavill’s Superman from Zack Snyder’s Justice League franchise, undergoes transformation under Gunn’s leadership.

With prior involvement in projects such as The Suicide Squad (2021), which is distinct from the 2016 Suicide Squad featuring Jared Leto as the Joker, James Gunn has risen to a position of creative leadership within DC Studios. In this role, he serves as a counterpart to Kevin Feige’s position at Marvel, responsible for guiding the creative trajectory of the DC Universe (DCU). Currently, DC Studios is gearing up for an endeavor that is purportedly entirely unique and represents a departure from the offerings presented by Marvel Studios.

In the latest installment of the DC Universe (DCU) titled Chapter One – Gods and Monsters, James Gunn is gearing up for a significant revamp of the former DCEU, aiming to initiate a brand-new start. The most notable information currently available centers around the DCU’s inaugural film, Superman: Legacy, a project written by Gunn that appears to be in the advanced stages of development, coinciding with the impending Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike in Hollywood.

Prior to the total overhaul, Warner Bros. Discovery intends to unveil all of their pre-existing DC films predating James Gunn’s involvement. This lineup encompasses Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which was released on March 17, and The Flash, featuring Ezra Miller, which premiered on June 16, 2023. Furthermore, Blue Beetle made its debut on August 18, 2023. Looking ahead, DC’s upcoming slate includes Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, starring Jason Momoa, slated for release on December 25, 2023, preceding the impending major reboot.

The Legacy of Superman

Under the current guidance of DC Studios President James Gunn and Peter Safran, the revitalized DC Universe is being carefully developed to extend over the next decade. This journey begins with the inaugural DC Universe (DCU) film, Superman: Legacy, currently scheduled for release on July 11, 2025.

Just like Zack Snyder’s Justice League and greater DC vision was cemented and begun with Henry Cavill’s debut as Clark Kent in Man of Steel (2013),

Over the years, the character of Superman from DC Comics has made appearances in various comic books, TV series, movies, and diverse media formats. From notable portrayals by actors like George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, Tyler Hoechlin, to Henry Cavill, the character has firmly established himself as one of the most esteemed and beloved figures in popular culture. Now, the upcoming depiction of Clark Kent/Kal-El, the Kryptonian raised by the Kent family on Earth, is poised to make its cinematic debut.

Although specific plot details for Superman: Legacy are scarce, what is evident is its focus on a younger Clark Kent navigating the complexities of his identity as Superman. Extensive speculation surrounded the casting of key roles, particularly Superman/Clark Kent and Lois Lane, until the prior revelation that David Corenswet (Hollywood) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) are going to portray these iconic characters.

A Filled Out Superman Reboot Cast

Now, the Man of Steel-centric cast has been confirmed to be growing significantly bigger.

Following the end of the SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike, studios like Warner Bros. (and, as a result, DC Studios) were finally able to proceed with the casting process of major projects like Gunn’s Superman reboot.

It was previously revealed that other roles in the new Man of Steel do-over of sorts will see Nathan Fillion taking on the role of Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan, a returning DC actor who played Victor Zsasz in Gotham (2014-2019) in another role, as Metamorpho.

Now, yet more roles have been filled, according to The Hollywood Reporter — namely that of Nicholas Hoult (Renfield, X-Men: First Class) as the villainous Lex Luthor, Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio as partner in crime Eve Teschmacher, and Skyler Gisondo officially as the bright-eyed pal to Clark Kent, Jimmy Olsen — a previously reported rumor now confirmed.

In a cast round-up by Hollywood insider CanWeGetSomeToast, the final cast list for Superman: Legacy now looks as follows:

The cast of James Gunn’s ‘SUPERMAN: LEGACY’: – David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman

– Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane

– Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

– Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher

– Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen – Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific

– María Gabriela De Faría as The Engineer

– Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern

– Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl

– Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho

With a cast list as stacked (and promising) as this, fans certainly have a lot to look forward to from James Gunn as he cultivates his vision for a whole new Superman — and a whole new DC Studios.

