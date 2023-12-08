Marvel Star Finally Speaks Out on Major DC Casting Rumors

Star of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Kurt Russell, has finally weighed in on the rumors that James Gunn has cast him in a pivotal role in his upcoming Superman: Legacy (2025) movie.

Back in January, director and screenwriter James Gunn revealed his plans for the forthcoming DC Studios reboot. No more will fans refer to the franchise as the DC Extended Universe, but simply the DC Universe — an interconnected world spanning live-action movies and TV shows, animated projects, and even gaming, with the same cast utilized across all mediums.

At present, the big project currently dominating the new DCU is Gunn’s very own Superman: Legacy. The movie will be a reboot to the story fans have already encountered regarding the famous Man of Steel, and will see Henry Cavill replaced with David Corenswet in this new venture.

The ousting of Henry Cavill came as a shock to most, especially considering the actor had just returned to the DCEU months earlier in the electric post-credits scene to Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam (2022). But, alas, it was not meant to be, and Gunn and fellow co-CEO Peter Safran confirmed that DC Studios would be departing from Cavill’s iteration of the character.

Months later, the studio would confirm that David Corenswet would be bringing Clark Kent/Kal-El, AKA Superman, back to the big screen in 2025. Rachel Brosnahan will play opposite Corenswet as Lois Lane.

The Superman: Legacy cast has raised eyebrows for its sheer size and inclusion of prominent A-list talent. Now, Kurt Russell, who starred as Ego, Peter Quill’s (Chris Pratt) father in Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, has spoken out about the rumors of him also joining the stellar line-up as Jor-El, Superman’s father.

In an exclusive with ComicBook, Russell — while promoting his new Apple TV+ show, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters — finally commented on potentially playing the major Superman character. “You know what: we don’t know a lot about Jor-El. Maybe there’s a version… I never heard this, so I don’t know. James Gunn was a blast to work with, though, so you never know.”

Related: James Gunn Addresses Controversial ‘Superman: Legacy’ Rumor

Russell’s name has been floated many times in relation to the part of Jor-El. In October, fan art imagining Russell as Jor-El went viral, with many DC fans showing support for the legendary Hollywood actor’s casting in the part. Russell Crowe previously played the part in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013).

At present, the current cast for Superman: Legacy includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teshmacher, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Maria Gabriela De Faria as the Engineer.

Kurt Russell is not the only Guardians of the Galaxy franchise star to be rumored for a part in Gunn and Safran’s newly rebooted franchise. Earlier this year, Chris Pratt’s name was also thrown into the ring when fans online said they hoped to see either Pratt or Mantis actress Pom Klementieff play themselves in the DCU. Gunn, who remains active on social media, stated there were reasons he would not want these people to play themselves in the franchise. Sounds suspicious…

Looking ahead, the DCU’s first wave — titled Chapter 1 — Gods and Monsters — already has a packed schedule. On the TV front, there are projects like Creature Commandos, Waller, and Lanterns, while for movies, joining Superman: Legacy will be films like Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (TBD), Swamp Thing (TBD), and The Authority (TBD).

Related: Marvel Must NOT Defy Bob Iger Anymore as Studio Is Dealt Its Biggest Blow Ever

Gunn recently wrapped his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy this year with the third installment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). Interestingly, the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has been the only one to perform successfully at the box office, and now the man who helmed it is over at the opposing movie studio, leading it. It’s definitely going to be an interesting time for comic book movies in the future.

Would you like to see Kurt Russell as Jor-El in Superman: Legacy? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!