Chris Pratt Rumored To Abandon Disney for Major Competitor

Chris Pratt may be making the big leap from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to his friend James Gunn’s new DC Universe.

When Warner Bros managed to woo Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn from Marvel Studios to director The Suicide Squad (2021), it was a huge coup for the struggling DCEU. It was an even bigger one to lock down Gunn and his co-producer Jonathan Safran as the new heads of DC Studios, with the filmmaker serving as the creative vision of the rebooted franchise.

Given that the former MCU director is known for working with a core stable of actors throughout his career, most notably Nathan Fillion and Michael Rooker, it was only a matter of time before fans started to wonder if Chris Pratt and the other Guardians of the Galaxy would be joining James Gunn in the DCU.

Chris Pratt, James Gunn, and Casting

In a recent exchange on the social media platform Threads, user @airry85 tagged director James Gunn, saying, “I would like some from the cast of GotG to guest star in the next season of PeaceMaker, as themselves, like Chris Pratt being himself or Pom herself..[sic].”

James Gunn, who is famous for interacting with fans online, replied, “There are reasons I wouldn’t want either of those actors to play themselves in the DCU!” Obviously, this immediately sparked a firestorm of fan theories.

Who Could Chris Pratt Play in the James Gunn DCU?

Chris Pratt has been rumored for one role since James Gunn announced his upcoming Gods and Monsters DC Universe slate of projects: Booster Gold.

The many DC Universe projects that James Gunn has said will make up the first half of his vision will include the Wonder Woman prequel Paradise Island, the David Harbour animated series Creature Commandoes, and a Swamp Thing live-action movie.

It will also include a live-action series (presumably for Max) starring Booster Gold, a long-running DC Comics hero best known for his cockiness and inflated sense of importance. Sound like any particular Star-Lord that you know?

Booster Gold and the DCU

Booster Gold is the heroic identity of Michael Jon Carter, who is usually depicted as a disgraced professional athlete from the 25th Century who travels back in time to gain fame and fortune with stolen technology. However, his better nature eventually prevailed, and Booster Gold has become a mainstay of the Justice League in various incarnations.

Interestingly, Booster Gold is frequently partnered with the Ted Kord version of Blue Beetle in DC Comics as a duo. Considering that James Gunn has acknowledged the newly released Blue Beetle film as part of his new canon, could we see some team-up in the DCU?

Even if that is not the case, it seems entirely possible that Chris Pratt will not be playing himself in the James Gunn DCU because the filmmaker has some other, bigger plan for him. If it’s not Booster Gold, it had better be something pretty good.

