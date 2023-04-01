Chris Pratt Posts About His Next Disney Role, Voicing Mickey Mouse

Chris Pratt is known for voicing so many characters, and now he might just add Mickey Mouse to his list.

The actor is already voicing Mario as Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. (2023) hits theaters in just a few weeks. The actor is also well-known for playing Star-Lord, a super hero in the MCU who is the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. As a Marvel actor, Pratt’s time with the MCU could close as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) might be his final film playing the character.

James Gunn, the director of Guardians 3, has plans with DC as their new Co-CEO with Peter Safran as he will be working on movies with Superman, Batman, etc. Reports already indicate that Pratt could be joining the DCU as well, but Disney might actually have a role for the actor.

Not that long ago, Pratt posted a picture of the Disney icon, Mickey Mouse, and shared that he gets the honor of voicing the lead role for the new Mickey Mouse movie coming in 2025:

Proud to share that I will be The Lead Voice in the upcoming film adaptation of Disney’s Mickey Mouse! Get ready for it to hit the big screens in 2025!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

Knowing that today is April 1 (April’s Fools Day), it’s hard to take Pratt’s post seriously, but going so far as to include a release window and the fact that the actor has voiced so many iconic roles in the past, it’s hard to know whether or not he is joking.

One common joke for the actor is that if a franchise needs someone to voice their lead character, Chris Pratt will likely take on the role, and a lot of fans still struggle to believe that Chris Pratt is voicing Mario since the actor can’t sound like an Italian hero.

If Disney is making a Mickey Mouse animated movie, it would be cool to see a classic character come back into the spotlight, as Disney hasn’t had an animated movie surrounding one of their classic characters for a long time. Most of their animation has been centered on newer characters and expanding their IPs which has worked with movies like Encanto and Frozen, but bringing Mickey Mouse back into a movie could be fun, and if Pratt is voicing the character, who knows what could happen!

Do you believe that Pratt will voice Mickey Mouse? Do you think Disney is creating a Mickey Mouse movie? Let Inside the Magic know what you are thinking!