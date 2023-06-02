Legendary Horror Director John Carpenter Teases Sequel to His Best Film

It is not often that the news contains words from John Carpenter about his return to directing, especially in terms of his most iconic horror franchises. However, it appears the man has now teased a sequel to his best film could be in the works.

Related: 5 Ways the Upcoming ‘Halloween’ Reboot Could Work

Carpenter is responsible for some of the most iconic films in cinema history. He began his legendary career by directing the first Halloween movie (he also helped to write the reboot movies), which has grown into a franchise monster. He also boasts such hit 1980s films The Fog (1980), Escape From New York (1981), Escape From L.A. (1996), Christine (1983), Big Trouble in Little China (1986), and many more.

Despite his long-standing career as a director, writer, and composer, Carpenter has not sat in a director’s chair for quite some time. His last directorial efforts were music videos in 2016 and 2017. The last feature he handled was 2010’s The Ward. Simply put, the man has been quite selective about what he directs.

He has worked extensively with actor Kurt Russell through the above movies listed. The pair have formed a working relationship that has spanned decades, and it appears they could be returning to work with one another on a sequel to their best movie: The Thing.

John Carpenter Teases’ The Thing 2′

In arguably one of the most shocking teases, John Carpenter has coyly stated that he is working on a sequel to The Thing. The hit 1980s movie has achieved a massive cult following and is mentioned as one of the best, if not the best, Carpenter movies. Carpenter was speaking to CreepyCatalog when he dropped this not-so-subtle hint.

According to Carpenter, “I have been sworn to secrecy, okay, because there may be, I don’t know if there will be, there may be a Thing 2.”

It is strange that leads with being “sworn to secrecy,” only to confirm then not confirm that The Thing 2 is happening. He could have simply stated that he was working on a sequel to one of his hit films, which could have been anyone’s guess. However, he has named The Thing 2, which has lit the horror community on fire.

John Carpenter unleashed The Thing on the world in 1982. Though critics initially lambasted the movie, it has grown to be one of horror’s most important cultural offerings. Carpenter’s usage of practical effects placed him on the map and is something we hope he will replicate in the sequel.

The Thing follows a group of researchers in Antarctica who come upon a man trying to kill a dog. They stop him, and they don’t realize that the dog has the “Thing” inside of it, which can assimilate and mimic anyone it possesses. The crew then goes through a horrific and tension-filled hunt for the extraterrestrial creature, which may be any of them.

At the head of the film is Kurt Russell, who portrays a helicopter pilot named R.J. MacReady. MacReady and Keith David’s Childs are the only survivors. Sorry if that is a big spoiler, but the movie has been out for 40 years. MacReady and Childs could have survived freezing to death, which would set up a sequel nicely.

There was an attempt to revive the franchise with the 2011 prequel film, The Thing, but it was not met with the same fanfare. It did not involve Carpenter, so that was its first mistake.

The hope would be that John Carpenter will direct The Thing 2 and not just have his name attached to the sequel as a producer or consultant. Also, though technology has dramatically increased since the 1980s, we hope he would stick to favoring practical effects, arguably the best thing about his directing skills.

Related: Horror Icon Reportedly Pushed Mark Hamill for ‘Star Wars’

Either way, we are more than excited at the possibility of Carpenter returning to direct a sequel to his best movie and presumably working with Kurt Russell and Keith David again.

Are you excited about John Carpenter returning for The Thing 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!