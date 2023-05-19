Brie Larson Wasn’t Used to Not Having ‘Extreme Power’ in ‘Fast X’ Fight Scenes

There are only so many places you can go, fight-scene-wise after you’ve been one of the most powerful superheroes in the MCU. Brie Larson knows all about that.

Brie Larson’s name is synonymous with Captain Marvel at this point – and while that may not be the case much longer, we will always have her excellent acting and those high-octane action sequences from the films she appeared in.

She may have gotten a little bit too used to the Captain Marvel fight sequences because, as she explained in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she really had to lower her expectations regarding her upcoming movie, Fast X.

“I had to make an adjustment because really the only fight sequences I had done, I had extreme power as Carol…so if I punch, someone’s on a ratchet flying across the room. So I had to learn to temper my expectations because when you punch someone, they just go down. They don’t fly across the room.”

Brie Larson admits she had to "temper her expectations" when it came to fight scenes in #FASTX because she didn't have #CaptainMarvel superpowers. pic.twitter.com/fGQzb1h8bd — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 15, 2023

Brie Larson plays Tess in the latest installment of the Fast and the Furious franchise. Tess is the daughter of Mr. Nobody, played by Kurt Russell.

In her father’s absence, Tess has put some distance between herself and The Agency. She doesn’t like how it’s being run without Mr. Nobody at the helm, but she hasn’t entirely severed ties with it. As Larson explained to Total Film:

“She is technically Agency, but she’s kind of a bridge, in a way. She doesn’t go along with the way that the Agency’s headed now that her father isn’t there. She believes in the legacy that her father set up, which is standing with Dom and standing with the Toretto family, and is fighting for that.”

Tess will see herself challenged with an “impossible task” in this next film, which will make or break her trust with Dom. Larson said that the nature of the task is that if she can get it done, she’ll be “family for life.”

If you’re wondering what that “impossible task” is or what Jason Momoa’s villain’s beef is with the Fast family, you’re in luck: Fast X is racing into theaters today, May 19.

Would you rather fight Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, or as one of the Fast and Furious cast? Let us know in the comments.