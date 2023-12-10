Christopher Reeve’s Superman Legacy Continues in Brand-New Series

A brand-new series that continues Christopher Reeve’s Superman legacy has arrived.

Christopher Reeve’s Superman continues to be the most beloved iteration. Though Henry Cavill was praised for his performance as the character in Man of Steel (2013), he wasn’t catapulted into pop culture in the same way Reeve was after Richard Donner’s original film.

The first two entries in that film series, Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980), are beloved classics. And while the last two sequels, Superman III (1983) and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), leave much to be desired, Reeve still brings plenty of charm.

Now, a brand-new Superman series that sees the return of Christopher Reeve’s version of the Man of Steel is underway. Following the Superman ’78 comics (2021), a second series titled Superman ’78: The Metal Curtain (2023) is already hitting shelves.

These Superman comics give fans the opportunity to continue with the story established by Reeve and Donner. Not only are they canon with the four films (Superman Returns‘ canonicity is an ongoing debate), but they also feature Reeve’s likeness.

Following a decade-long fight against a life-changing injury that resulted from a horse riding accident, Reeve sadly passed away in 2004, aged 52.

Despite battling with the grief and depression that came with his paralysis, Reeve continued to work in the film arena while also raising his children. He was also well known for his human rights activism, and just one year after his injury, he began to lobby for ground-breaking research that would help combat life-altering spinal cord injuries.

As such, many now view the late actor as a “real-life Superman,” a true symbol of hope.

Though many fans weren’t impressed that Reeve’s likeness was digitally re-created in the DC Multiverse movie The Flash (2023), some found the cameo tasteful and moving.

Re-creating deceased actors using CGI will always provoke debate. That said, the world clearly recognizes Christopher Reeve’s Superman as the definitive version. Even Man of Steel features a cameo of the late actor, courtesy of a more subtle kind of movie magic.

If you’re a fan of Reeve’s Man of Tomorrow, we can’t recommend Superman ’78 enough, so here’s all you need to know about the official sequel.

Superman ’78 Synopsis

Per DC.com, here’s the synopsis for Superman ’78: The Metal Curtain #1:

When the planet Krypton exploded, its last son was rocketed across the cosmos and came to settle in a small town in Kansas. But what else came with him, and what if a piece of his home landed somewhere we never knew about? As Superman has become a symbol of strength and pride for America, the Soviet Union looks to crush that image with a creation of their own, built by their own might and forged by their own power! Robert Venditti returns to the Man of Steel with new artist Gavin Guidry!

Superman ’78 Canonicity

It’s unclear whether Superman ’78 and The Flash are connected, however, the answer may not mean all that much anyway, as Christopher Reeve’s Superman only appears in a tiny cameo towards the end of the film, alongside Helen Slater’s Supergirl.

While this suggests that the Superman movies and Supergirl (1984) may be connected (Christopher Reeve’s Superman is never shown in the 1984 spinoff film), the Superman ’78 comics have yet to canonize Helen Slater’s version of the female Kryptonian.

Superman ’78 Characters

The Superman ’78 comic book series features the likenesses of actors from the original four Superman movies: Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor, Margot Kidder’s Lois Lane, and Christopher Reeve’s Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman.

Superman ’78 Release Date

Superman ’78 issues 1 — 6 went on sale between 2021 and 2022. The first issue for the second series, Superman ’78: The Metal Curtain, went on sale on November 7, and the second on December 5. There’s no release date for the subsequent issues as yet.

If you want to see Christopher Reeve’s more recent Superman cameo, check out The Flash, which is now available to watch at home. Check out the trailer below, per Warner Bros.:

Per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for the film:

Barry Allen/The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from alternate realities in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The Flash stars Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), and Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

Have you read Superman ’78 yet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!