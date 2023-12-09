James Gunn’s DCU Needs One Glaring Issue Fixed

James Gunn has created a lot of excitement for his new DC reboot, but there’s one thing that has created too much confusion for the fanbase.

What will happen to actors who starred in previous DC roles? Will some of them play the same role? Xolo Maridueña is confirmed to jump into the DCU as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle, but most other actors have been confirmed to be recast. Everyone knows Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck won’t be Superman or Batman, but who will be the Flash? Aquaman? Cyborg? Shazam? Black Adam?

The list goes on, but the biggest problem is that DC hasn’t really decided if it’s a soft reboot with some of the actors returning to play a new iteration of the character or if they will do a hard reboot and recast all characters. Dwayne Johnson stated he was sticking around as Black Adam last year, but it’s hard to tell if that will still happen. One of the main reasons why fans are left in the dark about DC’s plans is because Gunn probably doesn’t want to state that it’s a hard reboot and then change his mind and bring certain actors back to play their roles.

Some actors are going to be recast, like Ezra Miller’s Flash, because of the controversies around them and because Warner Bros. Discovery needs to rebuild its reputation. After having several things removed from Max or axed for tax returns, fans and creators were upset with their business tactics.

James Gunn’s DCU will aim to create a new era for DC storytelling, but they have to address clearly who is and who will not return to the DCU. This will help fans be ready and avoid unnecessary drama because an actor shares the same question as the fans.

At this point, DC is so close to getting their reboot ready with Superman: Legacy (2025), and knowing what the plan is with previous actors would be great for fans to know what to expect. James Gunn’s DCU could change everything for the super hero genre, or it could end up not learning the mistakes from the previous DC movies and suffering the same mistake.

Do you think DC will keep some actors to star in their iconic roles? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!