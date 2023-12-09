James Gunn Recasts Pedro Pascal For DCU Reboot

In a shocking change of events, DC has already recast one of their villains only a few years after Pedro Pascal took the role.

James Gunn always made it clear that the DCU would be a fresh start for the franchise, but fans didn’t realize how far he was willing to go. Fans knew that Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck wouldn’t be reprising their roles, but it was unclear what would happen to other characters like Wonder Woman, Flash, etc. So far, Gunn has only recast actors, with Jason Momoa admitting that his version of Aquaman won’t return to the big screen after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023).

In Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), Pedro Pascal starred as Maxwell Lord, a businessman with the power to make wishes come true. This power leads Wonder Woman on a journey to deal with the love of her life, Steve Trevor, and while the movie was a massive flop, the character will return in James Gunn’s DCU with a new actor taking on the role.

Deadline reports that Sean Gunn will star as Maxwell Lord, but it’s unclear when Gunn will appear in the DCU. He isn’t confirmed for Superman: Legacy, a movie with plenty of heroes and villains, and it’s possible that he could be someone who will appear later on in the DCU, but obviously has a role that will build over time.

Unlike Wonder Woman 2, Maxwell Lord appears to have a bigger role that won’t just equate to making wishes come true. Lord helps form the Justice League International (JLI) in the comics, which could be what happens in the DCU. Over time, his criminal/evil intentions would probably be revealed, and end up being an adversary for the future Wonder Woman. If Gal Gadot faces another Maxwell Lord, seeing what DC story they will tell will be funny.

While fans might want Pascal to get another shot as Lord, it’s clear that the actor is far too busy in other franchises. He has a big role in Star Wars, finishing up filming several other projects, and is rumored to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving Pascal with barely any time to be in the DCU, which is why it makes sense why James Gunn wanted someone else to star as the criminal mastermind. While Sean Gunn has played very different roles, it’s hard to imagine what he will bring to the table, but the actor surely knows that the bar is pretty low thanks to Wonder Woman 2.

Do you think Sean Gunn will be as good as Maxwell Lord?