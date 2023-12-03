Zack Snyder Wants To Return To DC Studios

Despite cutting ties with the company years ago, director Zack Snyder actually wants to return to DC Studios if James Gunn will have him. However, the project has to be just right.

While his directorial debut was the critically acclaimed Dawn of the Dead (2004), filmmaker Zack Snyder first truly gained public recognition for 300 (2006), an adaptation of the 1998 comic series by Frank Miller. Snyder would continue this comic book trend with the film adaptation of Watchmen (2009), one of the greatest graphic novels of all time.

This cemented Zack Snyder as a comic book film savant, cementing his relationship with DC Comics. He would essentially become the creative head of the DC Extended Universe, creating films like Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). He would also produce Wonder Woman (2017), Suicide Squad (2016), and Aquaman (2018), as well as many others.

Related: Zack Snyder Expands “Snyderverse” with R-Rated Animated Series

Unfortunately, Snyder’s time with Warner Bros. and DC Studios would come to an end after he left post-production of Justice League (2017) due to the tragic death of his daughter. Fortunately, his version of the film, lovingly called the Snyder Cut, was released in 2021, satisfying hardcore fans of the Snyderverse.

The acclaimed director has since moved away from DC and comic book movies in general. Instead, he is working on original projects, like Army of the Dead (2021) and the upcoming Rebel Moon (2024). Still, Snyder revealed that he’d be more than willing to return to DC Studios. That is if James Gunn will have him.

One Story Will Bring Zack Snyder Back To DC Studios

Related: DC Developing a ‘Superman’ Film Featuring a Black Man of Steel

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder revealed that he’d be more than willing to participate in James Gunn’s DC Universe. If you were worried about animosity between the two, don’t be. Not only did the two work well together on Dawn of the Dead, but Snyder had already spoken to Gunn. “I called [James Gunn] and said I wish all the best for him,” he said. “I told him I wanted it to work.”

Snyder gave the Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) director his best and mentioned that he’d like to return to DC Studios. However, there’s only one project he’d want to work on: an adaptation of Dark Knight Returns (1986) by Frank Miller.

Related: Zack Snyder Enthusiastically Backs ‘Aquaman’ Star Amber Heard

That being said, Snyder doesn’t just want to tell the novel’s story. It has to be “a true representation of the graphic novel.” Given his history with other Frank Miller projects, there’s no doubt that Zack Snyder would succeed.

Even though it seems unlikely that this will ever happen since Snyder seems more focused on his own original projects, it’s not impossible. With movies like The Batman – Part 2 (2024) and Joker: Folie á Deux (2024) existing under the Elseworlds umbrella, there’s no reason Zack Snyder can’t bring the Snyderverse back to the DCU, assuming he doesn’t go to Marvel first.

Would you like to see Zack Snyder involved again with the DC Universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!