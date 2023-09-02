Zack Snyder Wants to Adapt Two of the Biggest Video Game Franchises

During a recent interview, Zack Snyder revealed which franchises particularly interest him for his next film. And it turns out he wants to venture into the world of video games.

Before James Gunn ran the DC Universe, Zack Snyder was basically in charge. However, after the box office successes of Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), things changed. After difficulties behind the scenes of Justice League (2017), Snyder was replaced as director by Joss Whedon.

However, the aura behind the man was so powerful that fans demanded his version of Justice League be released. Not only did this result in the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), it cemented the Snyderverse and the director’s legacy. Soon, he would move on, turning a canceled Star Wars project into the upcoming Rebel Moon (2023)

With the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) and the Sonic the Hedgehog films, video game movies will be a significant trend in cinemas alongside films based on toys. And Zack Snyder wants to get in on it. Specifically, Snyder seems to have two specific video game franchises in mind.

Zack Snyder Wants to Direct the ‘Halo’ and ‘Gears of War’ Movies

At Gamescom 2023, Zack Snyder and his wife, producer Deborah Snyder, sat down with IGN for an interview. When asked which video games they’d like to translate to the big screen, Zack Snyder had two franchises in mind: Halo and Gears of War.

“We’ve talked about a bunch of… Gears [of War] has always come up in our sort of circle,” he continued. “I was always interested in the Halo franchise… They, of course, kind of made that, but it was something I always thought could be incredible.”

While Zack Snyder is correct in saying that the Halo franchise has already been interpreted as a television series, there are plenty of stories in the Halo universe that can be adapted into a feature-length film. On top of that, the series received mixed reception, with many fans lamenting the deviations it took from the video game.

However, Gears of War is still ripe for the picking. It already has Jon Spaihts, known for Doctor Strange (2016) and Dune (2021), attached as the screenwriter, and Dave Bautista has shown extreme interest in playing the lead character, Marcus Fenix. He definitely has the build for it.

The game is filled with gigantic, muscular men dripping with machismo and wielding machine guns with chainsaws attached. Frankly, this is right up Zack Snyder’s alley. Not only does he already have a relationship with Netflix, the studio that has the rights to Gears of War, but Snyder’s big break came with 300, a film all about macho men engaging in war. He would be the perfect director for a Gears of War movie.

