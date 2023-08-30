“F*ck ‘Star Wars'” ‘Rebel Moon’ Bashes George Lucas’s Iconic Franchise

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon (2023) finally releases later this year, and the cast is very happy that Lucasfilm didn’t partner with Snyder.

It’s no secret that Snyder loves Star Wars. Years ago, he went to Lucasfilm and proposed a new deal about his idea. It was a story similar to Seven Samurai but in Star Wars, and while they seemed interested, talks broke down, and Snyder pursued other projects until he decided to team up with Netflix and make this long-awaited story.

Rebel Moon is the final product, and while fans can’t stop seeing the comparison between the two franchises, the cast is happy that the movie never joined George Lucas‘s Star Wars. After the Sequel Trilogy, it’s clear that Disney’s management of stories sometimes doesn’t allow directors to get their creative vision to happen.

Now, the project is rated R, something Star Wars hasn’t dared to do, and the movie will be a two-part movie with Snyder promising a director’s cut coming later. Visually, the film looks fun and unique, with a few scenes taking inspiration from Star Wars as a woman holding red laser swords has fans knowing that Snyder is adding lightsabers into his movie.

While fans are excited to see Rebel Moon and what Snyder has been working on, a new interview makes it clear that the cast is beyond excited for their movie not to be connected with Lucasfilm and Star Wars. Apparently, the galaxy far, far away would’ve ruined the movie Snyder wanted to create.

According to @CultureCrave, one actor shared a conversation they had with Snyder and how excited they were once the director began to set his sights on creating a story outside of the universe with the force:

“I remember [Zack] calling me at some point … saying, ‘I’m thinking of doing Seven Jedi, in the Star Wars universe.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a cool idea.’ […] Then, a few years later, he calls me and goes, ‘You know, I think it could be a television show.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, let’s do this! Fuck Star Wars”

Fans might be shocked at the cast being so against Star Wars, but they aren’t wrong. The story Snyder wants to tell, probably couldn’t fit into canon, and if it did, it wouldn’t be the story he originally went out of his way to create. Rebel Moon will still be a fun adventure, but fans can probably agree it’s best that Snyder didn’t join Lucasfilm for a tale in a galaxy far, far away.

Rebel Moon releases on December 22, 2023, on Netflix.

Do you think Rebel Moon should’ve been in the Star Wars universe? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!