‘Ahsoka’ Fixes George Lucas’ Biggest Mistake In ‘Star Wars’

The third episode of the new Ahsoka series dropped yesterday, bringing a ton of new revelations. One of the biggest is that Sabine Wren is attempting to learn the ways of the Force, though failing miserably. While Ahsoka is training her new padawan, a subtle yet important explanation about the Force fixes the biggest mistake that George Lucas ever made with the Star Wars universe.

Back in the days of the Prequel Trilogy, Lucas all but ruined what the Force meant. Initially, the Force is explained as this nearly living essence that is part of all living things. A Jedi is a person who can control this essence, wielding it as a weapon of sorts. Naturally, some attempted to use the Force in far more wicked ways—the Sith.

It made perfect sense; everyone who initially watched the Original Trilogy bought into this idea. It did not need to be complicated or explained further at the time, but we all accepted that some could control the Force and others couldn’t.

However, George Lucas then made the Prequel Trilogy, breaking down the Force to a biological level, ruining what made it special. Young Anakin Skywalker is introduced in the Prequel Trilogy, which we all knew at the time would turn into Darth Vader. We weren’t sure how it would happen exactly, but that it would happen.

He was also explained to be a gifted Jedi who turned to the dark side, meaning his ability to control the Force was likely greater than anyone who had come before him. However, instead of that explanation coming from his ability to pilot a pod racer or simply understand how the Force works, he was given a high count of midichlorians.

George Lucas decided to introduce midichlorians into the Star Wars universe, a bacteria living in the body. The higher count of midichlorians one has, the better suited they are to control the Force. Most fans were instantly confused by this decision, and it has been one of the biggest blunders that Lucas has ever committed. However, Ahsoka explained the Force in a way that retcons midichlorians.

‘Ahsoka’ Retcons Midichlorians in ‘Star Wars’

This section will contain minor spoilers for Ahsoka Season 1 – Part 3

During the first two episodes of Ahsoka, we learn that Sabine Wren and Ahsoka will work with one another again. Sabine will take up the mantle of Ahsoka’s padawan. The issue is that Sabine is seemingly not Force-sensitive at all. Despite her wanting to be, it just has happened to her.

The third episode, however, brings one of the simplest and most effective teachings about the Force. While Sabine is frustrated with her inability to feel the Force, Ahsoka states, “The Force resides in all living things, even you.”

Sabine says, “If that is true, then why doesn’t everyone use it.” With Ahsoka coming in with one of the best explanations for the Force. She replies with, “Talent is a factor.” Ahsoka also indicates that it takes time as she moves a cup to her hand using the Force, telling Sabine to start small.

Talent matters greatly in Star Wars, though it’s not mentioned much, which is odd. Instead of allowing the whole midichlorian debacle to happen, George Lucas could have easily written in that Anakin was a gifted young Jedi. Again, we would have all bought it simply because we already knew he had become Darth Vader.

You can’t become someone so feared if you are not hugely talented in the Force. It was that simple. Instead, we got the explanation that young Anakin has a bunch of bacteria in his body that makes him gifted.

The Star Wars universe has taken a long time to deliver such a simple yet huge explanation for how the Force works. The whole midichlorian explanation is arguably one of the biggest oversimplifications in the franchise, and we are happy that Dave Filoni has come in to smooth that issue out.

Filoni wrote the episode, and though he was simply writing a tender moment between student and teacher, it holds a lot of significance for the franchise. Star Wars merely exists because of the Force, and its mysticism is what enthralled so many fans for decades. There didn’t need to be a biological understanding of the Force; we all accepted it.

Dave Filoni has become one of the most trusted creators of Star Wars, and this episode further proves his genius in being subtle but creating hugely important moments. We are unsure if Sabine will become Force-sensitive, but if she does, it will be because of her sheer will—not bacteria.

