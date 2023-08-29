“Desperate” Disney Shares ‘Ahsoka’ Viewership Numbers, Kathleen Kennedy Forced to Make Statement

Something odd is going on with Lucasfilm and the viewership numbers from Ahsoka. Initially, it was revealed by a third-party aggregate website, SambaTV, that the premiere of the new Star Wars series landed 1.2 million views across five days. However, a new statement has been issued by Kathleen Kennedy, with new numbers indicating that the premiere clocked a staggering 14 million views.

It is no secret that Star Wars fans are not big on current Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, and should it be revealed that Ahsoka failed to make a dent in viewership, it would most certainly mean that she could be out of a job relatively soon. There have been plenty of rumors regarding Kennedy being ousted by Lucasfilm, though nothing has been substantiated.

Even more odd is that Lucasfilm has never had to make a statement about viewership numbers, so why are they starting now? Could it be that Kennedy’s job hangs in the balance should this series not live up to expectations?

Ahsoka pulling in 1.2 million viewers is also not terrible. Those numbers would place it nearly in the same area as The Book of Boba Fett, which brought in 1.6 million in its first five days, and The Mandalorian Season 3, which brought in 1.6 million views in five days.

Obi-Wan Kenobi brought in 2.4 million views in its first five days, making it the most successful. Ahsoka is right around where Andor is regarding viewership, and that series has become a massive hit among fans and critics.

Though the initial reports indicated that Ahsoka was around 1.2 million, Lucasfilm released a number that makes a giant leap.

Lucasfilm Releases ‘Ahsoka’ Numbers and Statement From Kathleen Kennedy

Deadline updated their original piece with this new information from Lucasfilm. Apparently, the first episode of Ahsoka pulled in 14 million views, which is a huge discrepancy from the 1.2 million that SambaTV initially reported. It is a bit strange that Lucasfilm has had to come out and reveal these numbers. Kathleen Kennedy also released a statement about the ordeal. According to Kennedy:

“Ahsoka has become a fan favorite with people of all ages and it’s wonderful to see her continue to resonate with viewers in her very own headlining series. I want to recognize the fantastic work done by our creative team, led by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the incredible cast led by Rosario Dawson, and our talented crew — and on behalf of the team and all of Lucasfilm, we give our thanks to all the fans who have been with Ahsoka on every step of her journey and to all those who are just learning about her now in Ahsoka on Disney+.

You could ask most fans about the current state of Star Wars, and no one would question or have to hurl accolades at Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. They are arguably the biggest reasons the franchise is where it is now. Though Kennedy came out and announced several new movies on the horizon, the TV shows have been carrying the load of success.

Despite many upcoming episodes, the above statement nearly reads like Kathleen Kennedy is ready to throw in the towel for Ahsoka. Again, Lucasfilm has never had to make a statement regarding its viewership or box office performance. However, we do know that Disney CEO Bob Iger is not a fan of how Star Wars and Marvel have been performing.

Kathleen Kennedy could be blamed should Ahsoka fail to impress with its viewership when the series concludes on Disney+. This statement seems quite oddly timed, and even more so that there is such a massive leap in the numbers that were initially provided.

SambaTV might have incorrectly provided numbers on Ahsoka, or Lucasfilm might be drumming up some new numbers to convince Iger that Star Wars TV is still viable. Either way, this whole statement looks pretty desperate.

We will continue watching Ahsoka even if the original report of 1.2 million views is confirmed. We will also update everyone on the drama likely to unfold from these conflicting reports.

