The ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Made Peacock More Expensive

Comcast has officially released its quarter earnings, and the success of the Super Mario Bros Movie led to a massive gain in theatrical monetary gains. The quarter earnings revealed that theater gains rose to a staggering 65%. The Peacock app will also begin streaming the hit animated film soon, which could be a huge reason why an additional two million subscribers were added over three months, and why the app decided to roll out its first price hike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie exploded into the world on April 5. Though critics were overtly unfair to the animated venture, it managed to land $1.34 billion at the worldwide box office. The Illumination-produced film is now the second highest-grossing animated film in cinematic history.

Disney has always been at the top of the animated charts, but Illumination is starting to close in on the House of Mouse’s success. So far, Illumination has Super Mario Bros Movie at #2 with $1.34 billion, Minions at #5 with $1.159 billion, and Despicable Me 3 at #8 with $1.034 billion.

Disney still holds the #1 spot with Frozen 2, but Mario’s success nearly toppled it. Though fans can be happy that the video game adaptation was a smash hit, it might be responsible for the price increase for Peacock.

Peacock Raises Prices In Preparation of ‘Super Mario Bros’ Streaming

To be fair, the quarter earnings for Comcast do cover three months, meaning the success of Peacock and the theatrical gains have been ongoing since April. But that is when the Super Mario Bros. Movie began dominating the box office.

Comcast has officially announced that Peacock will raise its prices for the first time since its release. The Peacock Premium ad-tier option will rise by $1 from $4.99 to $5.99 per month. The Peacock Premium Plus, primarily ad-free, will increase from $9.99 to $11.99 monthly. This could also be a coincidence, but raising prices after the film’s success and before it begins streaming is very suspect.

Comcast saw the huge gains that the $1.34 billion brought, and many people likely signed up for Peacock to start streaming some of the other Illuimination-produced films. At the same time, they are patiently waiting to see Mario leap his way onto the streamer, which is happening very soon.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to start streaming on Peacock on August 2, which is right around the corner. We imagine many people have been waiting to see the film in the comfort of their homes without having to drop the $19.99 price tag to own a digital copy of the film. Though it would make more sense for everyone to buy the movie outright, parents and fans can watch it at leisure on Peacock, which many likely already pay for.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie broke many records while in theaters, and we imagine the streaming release will do the same. Hopefully, Peacock will not face another price hike for quite some time. That is until Illumination gets working on the sequel for this hit video game adaptation.

Anyone wanting to see the film at home can now sign up for Peacock at a more expensive price. We recommend the ad-tier option, as it’s the most cost-effective. The Super Mario Bros. Movie begins steaming on Peacock on August 2.

