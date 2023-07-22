After Smashing the Box Office, ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Celebrates Streaming Release

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) has just released a brand-new trailer…

Despite the controversy surrounding the decision to cast American actor Chris Pratt as the Italian plumber, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has become one of the biggest animated movies ever, having collected $1.35 billion at the box office against its $100 million budget (yes, “mamma mia!”).

Now, just two months after it was made available digitally, Universal Pictures has announced that the film will be available to stream on Peacock from August 3. And to get audiences excited for the premiere next month, The Super Mario Bros. Movie‘s official Twitter account has released a brand-new trailer.

The first mini trailer was shared in early June:

“1 more month until the bros power-up! #SuperMarioMovie Streaming Aug 3, only on Peacock”

1 more month until the bros power-up!#SuperMarioMovie Streaming Aug 3, only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/lGe2rEIWo7 — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) July 6, 2023

The second trailer was shared a few days ago:

“If you follow the Rainbow Road you’ll find #SuperMarioMovie! Streaming Aug 3, only on @Peacock.”

If you follow the Rainbow Road you’ll find #SuperMarioMovie! Streaming Aug 3, only on @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/Y7wRqJHOUz — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) July 20, 2023

“Only on Peacock” isn’t entirely true, though — after four months, the film will become available to stream on Netflix.

Check out the official trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie below:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalo (Foreman Spike), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), and Khary Payton (The Penguin King).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is available for digital download on Amazon Prime Video and Apple iTunes, while the physical edition of the film (4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD) is available to the US on Amazon, with UK releases starting on July 24.

The film will be available to stream on Peacock from August 3 before switching to Netflix four months later.

Did you enjoy The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!