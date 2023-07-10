Indecent Image During ‘Super Mario’ Screening Leads to Police Investigation

Despite a barrage of negative early reviews, The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) went on to obliterate the global box office, collecting $1.343 billion worldwide in its path and “super-smashing” several records along the way.

But before the film’s release, it was mired in controversy surrounding the decision to cast American actor Chris Pratt as the titular, super-powered plumber, who has been portrayed as Italian throughout the video games’ history.

Thankfully, that controversy disappeared when The Super Mario Bros. Movie hit theaters, and it didn’t stop any moviegoers from enjoying the film. But now, something else may discourage some families — at least in one theater.

BBC News Northern Ireland has reported that police in Northern Ireland are investigating an incident in which an “indecent image” allegedly appeared during a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at Londonderry’s Waterside Theater on Friday, July 7.

Children of elementary-school age were in attendance during the screening, which reportedly featured the brief appearance of “a partially undressed woman” on the screen.

Taking to their Facebook page later that day, as per BBC News Northern Ireland, the Waterside Theater and Arts Center issued an official apology and described the incident as “unfortunate but serious”, adding that they were “working with the relevant authorities.”

“The welfare of our visitors is always our main concern and we will be working with the relevant authorities,” they said. “We offer our sincere apologies to all those affected.”

The report also states that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) issued a statement, saying, “Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information that could help with this investigation is asked to contact police.” Rest assured that this was a one-off, isolated incident, and that The Super Mario Bros. Movie, rated PG, is perfectly safe for children to enjoy! The Super Mario Bros. Movie is available to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Apple iTunes. It stars Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalo (Foreman Spike), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), and Khary Payton (The Penguin King).

Check out the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie below:

What did you think of The Super Mario Bros. Movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!