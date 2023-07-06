‘The Super Mario Movie’ Streaming Release Date Set

Following one of the best runs for any animated film, The Super Mario Movie will likely break streaming records, as Peacock has announced that the film will arrive soon.

Nobody quite knew how successful the video game adaptation would be. Still, it completely overtook the box office, resulting in the animated venture from Illumination skyrocketing into being #2 on the highest-grossing animated films of all time. Though Disney has all but dominated the animated space for years, their time might be ending.

The Super Mario Movie began to break records, including overtaking Toy Story 4 (2019), Incredibles 2 (2018), and Frozen (2013). The Mario movie landed at $1.35 billion, nearly taking the top spot from Frozen 2, which sits at #1 with $1.45 billion.

Illumination has been on a tear in the past ten years, finding success with the Despicable Me, Secret Life of Pets, and Sing franchises. This Nintendo adaptation was its first foray into the video game space and worked out quite well. Though reports have not been substantiated, there have been rumors the company is also attempting a run at adapting The Legend of Zelda.

For now, we can all expect more movies to follow The Super Mario Movie, as its excellent slapstick styling brought one of the most popular video games to life in a refreshing way. Now, Mario is likely to crush the competition on Peacock.

‘Super Mario Movie’ Will Release on Peacock in August

Peacock has announced that it will exclusively start streaming the beloved animated film on August 3 for those patiently waiting to watch The Super Mario Movie on their respective streaming platforms. Fans who have not had a chance to see it yet, or those who do not care for physical copies, can start streaming it soon.

The Super Mario Movie is worth a rewatch, especially for those who have been a fan of the video games for decades, as the Illumination venture is chock full of nostalgia spanning the long 38 years since the character first arrived on the Nintendo Entertainment System.

There is also the hit song “Peaches,” sung by beloved actor Jack Black—who also portrays Bowser in the film. Those who want to learn the song by heart can rewind to their heart’s content starting on August 3.

The Super Mario Bros Movie stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya-Taylor Joy as Princess Peach, and more. Mario is a plumber from Queens, New York, who is sucked into the Mushroom Kingdom, which is deep in the throes of being dominated by the evil Bowser.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is a fan-favorite, as it made a ridiculous amount of money at the box office. Despite critics being unfair to the film, audiences have been raving about it for a good reason. Catch it on Peacock soon.

