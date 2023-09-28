Netflix Sued Over Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’

Netflix announced a huge partnership with Zack Snyder regarding his Rebel Moon films. They were once a failed Star Wars concept that Snyder is now turning into a franchise for the streamer. Despite the excitement behind this new universe, Netflix is now facing a lawsuit related to the new sci-fi films.

Related: “F*ck ‘Star Wars’” ‘Rebel Moon’ Bashes George Lucas’s Iconic Franchise

Snyder and Netflix have had a great relationship with one another, especially after the celebrated creator wrote and directed Army of the Dead. The hit zombie genre film was a smash hit on the streamer, resulting in 186.54 million hours viewed in its first 28 days on the platform. The popular nature of the film would result in Army of Thieves, which became the prequel to the zombie film, adding more to the established universe.

Zack Snyder is also actively working on Planet of the Dead, which will be the direct sequel and be included on Netflix. Snyder and the streamer have formed a great relationship, so the company was likely first in line to buy the streaming rights to the upcoming Rebel Moon epic.

Despite the exciting trailer and the two-part epic being revealed by the streamer, the company is now involved in a lawsuit for “breach of contract.” relating to Rebel Moon.

Netflix Sued Over Canceled’ Rebel Moon’ Game

Variety revealed that Netflix is now being sued over breach of contract by Evil Genius Games. The game company has filed a lawsuit requesting monetary damages related to a deal that it struck with Netflix to begin developing a game based on the Rebel Moon universe.

Evil Genius was working on a tabletop game to coincide with the release of the first Rebel Moon film on December 22, 2023. Evil Genuis had paid for a license for the film from Netflix and had set up a profit share, but the streamer has since ended that agreement.

Netflix claims that Evil Genius “violated confidentiality provisions” by sharing artwork for the game at a trade show a month before the company was supposed to. Due to this claim, the streamer ended the agreement in May of this year. Evil Genius claims that the artwork they showcased at the trade show was shown to Netflix and agreed upon before it was shown.

According to Evil Genius Games CEO David Scott:

“Our aim is to ensure our team is recognized for their fantastic work, and that we can release this game for millions of [tabletop RPG] enthusiasts to enjoy. It’s disheartening to see Netflix backpedal on content that was jointly showcased and had received their prior consent. We urge our supporters to contact Netflix and Zack Snyder to push for the release of this game.”

Zach Snyder had spoken about the tabletop RPG during a podcast recording in March, mentioning the work being done by Evil Genius Games and its creative team.

Evil Genius also claims they halted work on all other projects to ensure the success of the Rebel Moon game. The company also claims that a 228-page World Bible, a 430-page Player’s Guide, and a 337-page Game Master’s Guide were created from the vision of Snyder to accompany the game.

Netflix might want to settle this lawsuit immediately, so negative publicity surrounds Rebel Moon’s anticipated release. The first of the two films, Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire, will be released on December 22, 2023, and the sequel, Rebel Moon: The Scargiver, will arrive on April 19, 2024.

Related: ‘Rebel Moon’ is New Snyderverse Epic Set to take on ‘Star Wars’

The tabletop game does sound like it will add even more to this budding franchise, so the hope is that Zack Snyder can intervene in this lawsuit and smooth things out between Evil Genius Games and Netflix.

What do you think of the Netflix and the Rebel Moon lawsuit? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!