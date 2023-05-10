James Gunn Explains Why Star-Lord Looks Different in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

While every iconic member of the Guardians of the Galaxy returned for the latest (and last) installment in the series, you may have noticed that one character looked a little bit different than usual.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 (2023) sees Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoë Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Nebula (Karen Gillan) reunite for one last battle – this time against the High Evolutionary, the man responsible for Rocket’s past trauma.

Like its predecessors, it’s a raucous adventure packed with action, humor, and infectious tunes. However, much has changed since Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017). (Warning: spoilers ahead).

The biggest difference is that Gamora isn’t really Gamora anymore. With the version the Guardians know and love killed by Thanos, her former friends have to adapt to her 2014 self – brought forward to the present day by Nebula in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

There’s also the fact that Groot is now a fully-grown adult, Nebula is now a part of the Guardians, and Quill – who’s just lost his partner – is kind of a mess.

But that’s not the only difference in Pratt’s character. In previous installments, Quill – also known as Star-Lord – has always worn his distinctive mask and rocket boots in battle. Both were notably absent in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, and director James Gunn has just explained why.

Questioned on the topic by a fan on Twitter, Gunn wrote that Quill’s mask is “in his desk drawer in Knowhere.” The mask was left behind in the film’s opening when the Guardians fled Knowhere to desperately seek a solution to Rocket’s sudden injuries. “He had to get out of there fast as you know!” Gunn added.

As for his missing rocket boots, Gunn explained: “The rockets that clip onto his boots are far inferior to the jet packs Rocket has made them so they’re not around at all anymore.”

It’s in his desk drawer in Knowhere. He had to get out of there fast as you know! (And as for the next question people ask – the rockets that clip onto his boots are far inferior to the jet packs Rocket has made them so they’re not around at all anymore). https://t.co/VgDAZJv3YC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

Considering that the film ends with the Guardians going their separate ways and Quill returning to earth, the odds of seeing Quill suit up for battle any time soon seem slim. However, with the credits teasing a return for the “legendary Star-Lord” – and Chris Pratt himself open to the idea of exploring Quill’s story further – it’s not impossible.