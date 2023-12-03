Zack Snyder Wants To Jump Ship To Marvel Studios

In a surprising revelation, Zack Snyder announced that he’d love to make a film for Marvel Studios, despite his previous relationship with rival DC Studios.

While his directorial debut was the critically acclaimed Dawn of the Dead (2004), filmmaker Zack Snyder first truly gained public recognition for 300 (2006), an adaptation of the 1998 comic series by Frank Miller. Snyder would continue this comic book trend with the film adaptation of Watchmen (2009), one of the greatest graphic novels of all time.

This cemented Zack Snyder as a comic book film savant, cementing his relationship with DC Comics. He would essentially become the creative head of the DC Extended Universe, creating films like Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). He would also produce Wonder Woman (2017), Suicide Squad (2016), and Aquaman (2018), as well as many others.

Unfortunately, Snyder’s time with Warner Bros. and DC Studios would come to an end after he left post-production of Justice League (2017) due to the tragic death of his daughter. Joss Whedon replaced him. Fortunately, his version of the film, lovingly called the Snyder Cut, was released in 2021, satisfying hardcore fans of the Snyderverse.

Nowadays, the acclaimed director has moved away from the DC Extended Universe and comic book movies in general. Instead, he is working on original projects, like Army of the Dead (2021) and the upcoming Rebel Moon (2024). Still, Snyder revealed that he would absolutely be willing to join his former rival, Marvel Studios. However, things would have to be perfect.

Zack Snyder Willing To Go To Marvel

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder discussed his newest feature, Rebel Moon. However, this wasn’t the only topic discussed. Snyder also addressed Fortnite (2017), pottery, whether he’d like to return to the DC Universe, and if he’d potentially make a film for Marvel Studios.

Snyder’s answer to the latter question was a resounding yes. That being said, he’d want to do more than just make any Marvel film. More specifically, he’d like to make a movie starring Daredevil and/or Elektra. Specifically, he’d like to adapt the graphic novel Elektra Lives Again (1990) by Frank Miller. “But that’s it.”

With Marvel fans excited for a new Daredevil show and rumors that Jennifer Garner will reprise her portrayal of Elektra in Deadpool 3 (2024), a full movie based on the character would make sense. However, there probably isn’t enough audience demand for one of Marvel’s deadliest assassins.

Still, it’s exciting to hear that Snyder would even consider completely changing sides and venturing over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was unthinkable a few years ago. That is, assuming he doesn’t return to DC Studios first.

