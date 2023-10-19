‘Deadpool 3’ Officially Indefinitely Delayed, Won’t Make 2024 Release

Deadpool 3, the highly anticipated follow-up to the Deadpool franchise has apparently officially been indefinitely delayed.

Starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular Deadpool/Wade Wilson, Deadpool 3 was perhaps the most anticipated project to come from Marvel since Avengers: Endgame (2019). The threequel would see the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and would reportedly mark the official introduction of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

For the last several months, rumors have flown about who might make an appearance in the multiversal juggernaut, including Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe appearing as Wolverine variants, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen reprising their roles as Charles Xavier/Professor X and Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto respectively, and Halle Berry returning as Storm, just to name a few.

However, the writers’ strike that started in May cast doubt upon the production and the actors’ strike in July officially halted it completely. Although the writers’ strike has ended, the actors’ union is still in negotiations with the major studios, and actors haven’t yet returned to work. Unfortunately, this means that Deadpool 3 is still in a state of limbo, without any cast able to resume production.

According to Deadline, the film that would have marked Deadpool’s introduction to the MCU is officially delayed indefinitely. Deadpool 3 was originally scheduled for a May 3, 2024, release date, which would have marked the start of the summer blockbusters. With the amount of delay time the production has already seen, Deadline states that even if filming resumed at the beginning of 2024, the movie will not make a May release despite previous reports that it will be Disney’s top priority after the strike has ended.

Deadpool 3 is the first Deadpool film to be released under its new Disney ownership. The Walt Disney Company has been facing a lot of backlash within the last year over everything from newly-reappointed CEO Bob Iger’s comments on the strike to the high cost of a Disney parks vacation to the recent disappointing Marvel releases. With Disney reportedly being one of the major studios unwilling to bend to the demands of the actors’ strike, this delay is just another black mark on a rapidly growing list.

This news also comes on the heels of the announcement that Marvel’s television department is undergoing a complete shake up, including scrapping its highly-anticipated Daredevil series and completely changing the way the studio handles its future endeavors in television/serialized programming. Earlier this year, the studio faced two of its biggest disappointments yet with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Secret Invasion. As a result, the summer release of the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, was pushed back to a November release, and a string of other scheduled MCU series were indefinitely delayed.

The Hawkeye spin-off series Echo is expected to be released in January while Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries (previously Agatha: Coven of Chaos) remains in limbo. While the second season of Loki has been met with some positive reviews, the show hasn’t seen nearly the amount of success it had with its first season, dashing hopes that it would help the studio turn the tide of its recent failures.

Deadpool 3 was expected to be the studio’s biggest and most anticipated release in years. With its indefinite delay all but officially confirmed by Disney and Marvel, it’s up to other MCU projects to try and carry the torch now. Expectations are high for the Merc with a Mouth, even under Disney’s strict umbrella, and if it means waiting another few months for a franchise addition that lives up to the first two installments, well, we’ll be waiting.

What do you think about Deadpool’s delay announcement? Let us know in the comments below!