A while back, Marvel Studios delivered a major revelation about the highly anticipated third entry in the Deadpool film series, aptly named Deadpool 3. The forthcoming film, directed by Shawn Levy, brings with it an unexpected turn of events as it’s set to be incorporated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), transitioning from its previous home in the X-Men Universe, which was formerly under 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios) currently acquired by The Walt Disney Company.

The thrilling news was officially unveiled by Ryan Reynolds, the actor famous for his role as the beloved character Deadpool/Wade Wilson in the Fox X-Men Universe. He made this disclosure alongside his long-time rival, Hugh Jackman, who is well-known for his iconic portrayal of Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett in the X-Men Universe. This announcement solidified the exciting development that both of these iconic superhero personas would at last be making their highly anticipated debut in the core Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The plot of the initial movie in the franchise, Deadpool (2016), follows contract killer Wade Wilson who learns he has terminal cancer. In a desperate bid to save his life, he undergoes an experimental procedure that activates a dormant mutation, leading to perpetual cell regeneration. This grants Deadpool virtual immortality but leaves him in constant agony. Morena Baccarin takes on the role of Vanessa, Wade Wilson’s deceased fiancée, TJ Miller portrays Weasel, and Brianna Hildebrand plays Negasonic Teenage Warhead from the X-Men. The first Deadpool film was directed by Tim Miller, while Deadpool 2 (2018) was helmed by Shawn Levy, who has been called on to direct Deadpool 3 for Disney.

Up to this point, the Deadpool series has enjoyed tremendous success, amassing a combined global box office revenue of over $1.5 billion, establishing itself as one of the most lucrative R-rated film franchises in cinematic history. Deadpool 3 had seemed poised to replicate this achievement, however a new update from the director himself is likely to change that entirely.

New Marvel Movie Faces Release Issues

Now, it appears that the upcoming Marvel film is more than likely to get its entire release scrapped.

According to The Wrap in an interview with director Shawn Levy, Deadpool 3 is currently shot and edited (approximately halfway).

This however, doesn’t seem to be enough.

Considering that the SAG-AFTRA actors strike is still ongoing, the Marvel movie’s release date of May 3, 2024 might in actuality be a little bit of a pipe dream, according to Levy. He admits that he “[does not] even know if we officially have [a release date]”, and that it’s at “true risk”:

I wish I knew. I don’t even know if we officially have [a release date]. I know we were gonna be May 3. Certainly, the actors’ strike and the long pause in production have put that release date in true risk. We’ve shot half the movie. I’ve edited half the movie. We’re dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year.

At the end of the day, it seems like Marvel fans and fans of the Fox X-Men Universe might just have to wait and see. But if the director himself is saying that the movie’s release might be scrapped? That spring 2024 release date doesn’t seem to be happening.

More on Deadpool 3

The cast of Deadpool 3 obviously includes wisecracking mercenary Wade Wilson/Deadpool played by Ryan Reynolds, alongside Hugh Jackman as James Howlett/Logan/Wolverine, a mutant with healing abilities and retractable claws; Morena Baccarin returns as Vanessa; Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead; Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios, an assassin with Greek heritage; Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Wilson’s blind elderly roommate; Karan Soni as Dopinder, Wilson’s taxi driver and admirer; Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, a member of the X-Men; Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s girlfriend and fellow X-Men member; Rob Delaney as Peter, a member of Wilson’s “X-Force” team; Emma Corrin in a lead villain role, and Matthew Macfadyen in an undisclosed role.

Previous reports have told us that several major X-Men stars are set to return to and join the new MCU film (including Channing Tatum?!), in a clear bid to re-familiarize current Marvel audiences with the Fox X-Men. Fans also got excited over the planned return of Garner’s Elektra to the silver screen in Deadpool 3 — a move that more or less confirmed that since Ben Affleck was allegedly spotted on the set of the third Deadpool film earlier this year, his iteration of the Daredevil/Matt Murdock character from Marvel’s 2003 Daredevil would also be set to return. Even Taylor Swift is rumored to be the Dazzler.

