New Disastrous Information Comes To Light Over ‘The Marvels’ After Disney Changes Movie Name

Fans should be even more worried about Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe after new information comes to light over The Marvels release.

From director Nia DaCosta, The Marvels (2023) will be the next installment in Marvel Phase Five, following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). It will also release after the Disney+ shows, Secret Invasion — which itself is part of the Captain Marvel franchise — and the currently airing Loki Season 2.

Taking place as part of Marvel Studios’ Multiverse Saga, The Marvels will star Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani as the titular Marvels, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau/Photon, and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, respectively.

While many may think The Marvels is simply a sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel from directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the ensemble movie is much more than that.

Ever since The Walt Disney Company launched its streaming service, Disney+, television shows have become part of the ongoing narrative of many major franchises like Lucasfilm’s Star Wars and Marvel Studios’ MCU. While more content was presumed to be a good thing, the near-constant stream of releases — especially from Marvel — has added to the growing resentment towards comic book movies.

For Marvel, the over-saturation has caused fatigue to set in, with fans claiming the MCU from Phase Four to now has had no real direction like its predecessor, the Infinity Saga, did.

And so, with The Marvels essentially being a sequel to not only Captain Marvel but WandaVision (where adult Maria Rambeau first appeared) and Ms. Marvel (the debut of Vellani’s Kamala Khan), more casual viewers of the MCU have a lot to catch up on before the film’s November 10 release.

The Marvels release was initially set for a summer 2023 bow into movie theaters, but after a predictable shift in the slate from Feige’s superhero studio, The Marvels dropped into the Fall slot. The initial reaction to The Marvels‘ first trailer was positive, with fans celebrating the tone and chemistry between Larson, Parris, and Vellani.

However, as we near the opening of The Marvels in movie theaters, new information has come to light that could prove the MCU is heading for imminent disaster.

According to Box Office Pros, the long-range prediction for The Marvels opening box office sees the film taking $50-75 million on its first weekend domestically. The dismal report suggests that The Marvels, if landing at the lower end of the prediction scale, will be the worst result for a Marvel movie opening to date, coming in below the franchise’s current lowest, The Incredible Hulk (2008).

This report also adds to the growing commentary on the success of Captain Marvel. The 2019 movie ended up grossing over $1 billion at the global box office, but naysayers claim that Captain Marvel only did that number due to it being sandwiched between two of the most celebrated Marvel movies of all time — Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Of course, The Marvels could defy expectations, as other superhero movies (like DC Studios’ Aquaman (2018) did five years ago) have done in the past. That said, the MCU has faced increased criticism in recent years after tentpole Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania bombed at the box office, and the studio admitted its TV business was broken, announcing a full overhaul of its current projects.

This box office information came to light as Disney and Marvel made the decision to change the name of The Marvels to Captain Marvel 2 in China. The Direct notes: “For marketing, a title like this in foreign markets would likely be lost in translation or need to be clarified for audiences.”

After years of distribution issues in China, The Marvels — or Captain Marvel 2 — will be released in line with the United States, debuting on November 10.

The Marvels will also co-star Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, and Park Seo-joon.

