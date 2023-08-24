Marvel Removes Chris Hemsworth, Goes All in on Tom Hiddleston

As Loki Season 2 nears, a new Marvel Cinematic Universe update has been shared, and it delves into detail about the removal of Chris Hemsworth.

Marvel Studios recently wrapped up its latest entry into the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe. Led by Kevin Feige, the studio’s Secret Invasion miniseries saw Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury return to the fray to take on a global Skrull threat. While anticipation was high for this story, which is based on the Marvel Comics arc of the same name, it failed to live up to expectations and actually became one of the MCU’s most poorly received entries.

It’s hard to believe that Marvel’s Disney+ effort has been going on for over two years. What started in Marvel Phase Four with WandaVision has grown to include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the aforementioned Secret Invasion.

While each new small screen entry has had a varying reception, Feige revealed last year that Loki was the most-watched Marvel Studios series to date. Created by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron, Loki saw Tom Hiddleston return straight out of 2012 as the titular God of Mischief.

Upon using the Tesseract to vanish during the Battle of New York, Loki is accosted by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). After learning about the Multiverse and the Sacred Timeline, Loki encounters new characters like Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku’s Hunter B-15, and TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson.

The MCU series also saw another Loki join Hiddleston’s familiar version of the character. Sophia Di Martino made her MCU debut as Loki Variant, Sylvie. In fact, she wasn’t the only one. Throughout the show, multiple other Lokis arrived on the scene. These included Richard E. Grant’s Classic Loki, Jack Veal as Kid Loki, and DeObia Oparei as Boastful Loki. There was even an Alligator Loki, who quickly became a fan favorite.

However, it wasn’t only Loki that had a non-human Variant. As it was shown in the Loki TV series, a frog Thor Variant — Throg — was also included. While this was a surprise cameo from “Thor,” recent news reveals that Chris Hemsworth had a larger part to play in Loki before being removed from the show.

Hemsworth first arrived in the MCU as the God of Thunder in Kenneth Branagh’s Thor (2011). At first being a somewhat straight-faced grumpy incarnation of the character, Thor eventually became one of the franchise’s most comedic characters thanks to Taiki Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Hemsworth has appeared in multiple MCU movies, including his own quartet, most recently Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and the Avengers movies.

Many wondered if Hemsworth would show up in Loki, considering the brotherly bond of Thor and Loki is an MCU highlight, but alas, his golden locks did not appear. However, fans will soon get a taste of Hemsworth in the TV series when the upcoming physical release of Loki hits shelves.

According to The Direct, one of the deleted scenes for the Loki physical release will include Frog Thor. “Mobius reviews some moments from Loki’s timeline, in which Frog Thor makes an appearance during Loki’s coronation,” the synopsis reads.

Back in 2021, composer Natalie Holt said she had made music for a throne scene involving Throg. “When Mobius is showing [Loki] his life, there were more moments in there. I think they just kind of cut it down to kind of give it a bit more focus,” Holt told The Direct. “But there were a few extra moments in there, and that Frog of Thunder moment was one of them.” Prior to this, director Kate Herron shared that Hemsworth had recorded lines for the series.

So after Marvel removed Chris Hemsworth to center the focus on his brother Loki, fans will soon get to see what Throg was all about. Loki Season 2 looks set to continue the trend of including Variants of popular characters.

The news of this physical release wave comes as Disney rethinks its streaming strategy. After a near-constant stream of projects from the likes of Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios since 2019, Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger is reining the studios in. For Marvel, that seems to be less content for fans. In fact, Iger even admitted that he thought Marvel did not know what they were doing in the TV space.

So far, only Loki Season 2 and Echo are slated to release this year. After a sneak peek at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Loki Season 2 will reunite Loki with Mobius as they deal with the fallout of Sylvie killing He Who Remains — a Variant of the powerful Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors.

Will you be checking out the deleted Thor scene?