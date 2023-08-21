More Updates To Be Given After Marvel Removes Actor From the MCU

This year, Marvel Studios debuted their latest TV show, Secret Invasion, and while it may not have landed with the bang many hoped it would, it did throw a number of curveballs — namely, removing one popular actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Back in 2019, following the explosive events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Captain Marvel officially joined Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. From directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel (2019) was a box office smash, taking over $1 billion globally.

Starring Brie Larson in the title role of Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, the Marvel Phase Three film brought audiences back to the 90s, and saw Larson’s Danvers team up with a youthful Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson. The supporting cast was made up of Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, Annette Bening as Wendy Lawson/Mar-Vell/Supreme Intelligence, Jude Law as Yon-Rogg, and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos.

Since Captain Marvel‘s release four years ago, the MCU has grown exponentially. It is hard to believe that Captain Marvel and the Russo Brothers’ Avengers finale was released at a time when Disney+ and the many shows that followed were not even on fans’ radars. But in November 2019, that would all change.

It wouldn’t be until January 2021 that Marvel would begin its Disney+ domination. Following the success of The Mandalorian Season 1 and 2 from Lucasfilm, WandaVision became the first MCU project to hit the streamer, commencing Phase Four.

What followed was a near-constant stream of projects that included The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and, most recently, Secret Invasion.

Ms. Marvel, starring Iman Vellani as the titular Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel became the first proper Captain Marvel spinoff, while Secret Invasion became the second directly linked to the cosmic blockbuster.

Both Ms. Marvel and Nick Fury will next appear in Feige’s 33rd MCU movie, The Marvels (2023), this November, where they will both be joined by a returning Larson and a grown-up Monica Rambeau. Teyonah Parris, who plays Rambeau, first appeared in WandaVision, and Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels looks set to confirm her status as the new superhero, Photon.

However, before fans get involved with the adventures of The Marvels, many are still reeling from the loss of an MCU favorite.

A few weeks ago, at the end of the fourth episode of Secret Invasion (“Beloved”), Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Skrull villain Gravik, unceremoniously killed Mendelsohn’s Talos. The shocking event was unexpected considering Mendelsohn’s lead role in the series as well as his history with the MCU stemming from 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Now, the removal of this fan-favorite is likely to be shared in an upcoming release from Marvel Studios. Information on the creation of Secret Invasion as well as updates on how it impacts the future of the MCU, are to be given in the next installment in the Assembled series, Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion.

“Through in-depth interviews with cast and crew, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, Assembled uncovers how Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion was born,” the Disney+ press release reads. “Witness what it took to conjure the world of the show, and spend time with Samuel L. Jackson as he dons the patch once again to engage in the most baffling battle of Nick Fury’s career.”

At the end of July, Mendelsohn officially broke his silence on being killed off and essentially removed from the MCU, saying: “My greatest loyalty is always to the audience, and I try not to undermine that in any way, shape, or form. But I can definitely tell you Talos’s death is a turning point.”

All episodes of Kyle Bradstreet and Ali Selim’s Secret Invasion are now streaming on Disney+, with Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion arriving on the streaming service on September 20, 2023. The series stars Samuel L. Jackson as former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine/Raava, Charlayne Woodard as Varra/Priscilla, and Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson.

Cheadle will next return in Armor Wars (TBD).

The Marvels will open in movie theaters in November, bringing Larson back into the fold. The movie will also star Park Seo-joon in a currently undisclosed role and Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn.

Do you think Talos is gone for good? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!