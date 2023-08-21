Disney Ditching Streaming For New Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ Releases

Disney is ditching streaming for one of the most exciting announcements in recent years.

The Walt Disney Company has its hands in just about every industry you can imagine. From theme parks to animated movies, Disney is synonymous with just about every type of entertainment product you can think of. In 2019, Disney officially joined the banks of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video and released their very own streaming platform, Disney+.

On Disney+, fans can stream their favorite classic Disney movies like Peter Pan (1953), Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Cinderella (1950), and Beauty and the Beast (1991). Fans can watch the legendary Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise starring Johnny Depp as well. There’s a plethora of kid-focused programming on the platform too. However, the biggest draw to the streaming platform comes from its expansive catalog of renowned properties like Star Wars, Marvel, and Indiana Jones. Disney+ is also home to The Simpsons.

Disney+ is home to Marvel’s ever-expanding universe, known as the MCU, with multiple shows and specials being created specifically for the platform. New entries in the world of Star Wars also land on Disney+, with The Mandalorian becoming a global phenomenon.

To celebrate Disney+’s biggest shows, Disney has just unveiled the very first physical media released for Disney+ content ever! Fans will finally be able to buy physical copies of The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and Loki, with 4K and Blu-Ray steel books heading to store shelves later this year:

Disney has announced that #Loki, #WandaVision, and two seasons of #TheMandalorian are coming to home video •Marvel Studios’ Loki: The Complete First Season: September 26, 2023

•Marvel Studios’ WandaVision: The Complete Series: November 28, 2023

•Star Wars The Mandalorian:… pic.twitter.com/1r90Qp2PMa — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) August 21, 2023

This release includes seasons one of Loki and WandaVision and includes seasons one and two of The Mandalorian.

These physical discs will release sometime between September and December, with Loki releasing on September 26, WandaVision on November 28, and The Mandalorian on December12 and we could not be more excited. One of the biggest negatives about streaming is the fact that the user does not own anything. If Disney, Amazon, or HBO decided to pull something from their service, they could effectively erase it from the world.

Physical media is not just crucial for fans but for the preservation of media itself. Disney has been under fire recently for removing dozens of titles from Disney+, ranging from original movies and television series to special documentaries. This is why Disney effectively ditching streaming to release these shows physically is such a big and exciting move that we hope to see continue.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke, recently finished its sixth and final episode, quickly becoming one of the most divisive Marvel projects of all time. Fans are still clamoring for more, however, with season 2 of Loki just around the corner.

The world of Star Wars is about to get bigger as well, with the brand new series Ahsoka releasing on August 22, 2023.

Do you have Disney+? What do you enjoy watching on th platform?