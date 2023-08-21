Amid Disney+ Deterioration, Forgotten MCU Series Gets Lowest Run Time Ever

Soon a forgotten Marvel Studios series will take to Disney+, but it will have the shortest run time in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Upon Bob Iger’s return as Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, a main focus was the profitability of Disney+. The streaming service, which debuted in November 2019, has been on quite the course correction this year. From purging content like Willow and Crater (2023), the latter of which only had weeks on the streamer, to scaling back on franchise output like Marvel Studios’ shows and increasing prices, Disney+ has deteriorated, at least in the eyes of audiences.

When looking at Marvel Studios particularly, the last two years have been saturated with Kevin Feige’s blockbuster franchise. Beginning in 2021 with WandaVision, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown with the likes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Secret Invasion.

But that heavy stream of content seems to be a thing of the past as Iger admitted he thought Marvel did not know what they were doing in the TV space and has seemingly forced the studio to pull back on their output. This year, the streamer has only released one MCU project, Secret Invasion, with Loki Season 2 and Echo coming later.

At one point, it seemed that What If…? Season 2, Ironheart, Loki Season 2, Secret Invasion, Echo, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos would all release this year, ahead of Daredevil: Born Again‘s release at the start of 2024.

Amongst all of these live-action series and the Multiverse-heavy animated What If…?, it is easy to forget about one other MCU series — I Am Groot.

A spinoff of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, I Am Groot takes place between the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). The first season was released last year and consisted of five shorts. The series follows Baby Groot on adventures spanning the galaxy, and in September, a second season will officially debut.

And it seems that the short nature of I Am Groot will be lived up to, as the second season clocks in at one minute less than its predecessor at a total of 15 minutes for all five episodes. This makes I Am Groot Season 2 the shortest project run time in the entire MCU. The writer on the Marvel television project, Ryan Little, shared to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month:

The Boy is back! You won’t believe how much magic we packed into 15 minutes of content.

The Boy is back! You won’t believe how much magic we packed into 15 minutes of content. https://t.co/8X5LQF1TYk — Ryan Little (@PlasticSwordPrs) August 6, 2023

Fans last saw Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel, in James Gunn’s final Guardians of the Galaxy epic, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). The last outing for the beloved Guardians was released back in May and became a highlight for the struggling MCU.

Diesel’s Groot was joined by Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evoluntionary.

At this time, there are currently no plans to bring the Guardians back into the MCU, at least this version of the team that fans have grown to love since Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). However, as the mid-credits scene revealed, Pratt’s Star-Lord is set to return.

I Am Groot Season 2 will release on September 6, 2023, on Disney+ as part of the current Marvel Phase Five. “The troublemaking twig returns to mischief in the second season of I Am Groot. This time, Baby Groot finds himself exploring the universe and beyond aboard the Guardians’ spaceships, coming face-to-face—or nose-to-nose—with new and colorful creatures and environments,” the Disney press release reads. “Vin Diesel is back as the voice of Groot in five all-new shorts. Kirsten Lepore, writer/director of season one, returns in the same capacity for season two.”

Will you be tuning into I Am Groot Season 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!