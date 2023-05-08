James Gunn Confirms ‘I Am Groot’ Shorts Will Continue at Marvel

The Guardians of the Galaxy team is ending, or that is the current assumption. Most of the team’s actors are moving to other franchises, especially Zoe Saldana (Gamora) and Dave Bautista (Drax). Though the group is initially breaking up, that does not mean all the characters will cease to exist in the MCU. James Gunn revealed that everyone’s favorite humanoid plant will get more stories. When a fan asked Gunn if more I Am Groot shorts would be made, Gunn confirmed that Marvel will work on them without his involvement.

I think you're getting more, but I'm not involved. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2023

Though the director did not fully confirm this news, he has been very forthcoming about information via his social media channels. The Disney+ series was met with much fanfare, and it could be a way that Groot (Vin Diesel) continues past the ending of the Guardians of the Galaxy team as we know it.

Granted, the I Am Groot shorts followed “Baby Groot,” but that didn’t make them any less enjoyable. Groot has become one of the biggest and most fan-favorite characters in the Guardians of the Galaxy team, so it makes perfect sense he would be explored further. Despite it being more short films, there are plenty of time gaps that Marvel can work with.

Groot is essentially an adult in the Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so his backstory can be explored. Should Vin Diesel also want to continue portraying the character, we might see an adult Groot go off on his own adventures. Time will tell what the MCU does with the character; we imagine fans will be thrilled to see more of Groot.

Should Marvel continue its Groot story via these shorts, it might be a bigger opportunity to bring back some of the actors. Though we are unsure which actors will move forward in the MCU, it would be great to see someone like Mantis (Pom Klementieff) or Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) appear to some degree. James Gunn has built a universe that can certainly exist on its own, and the assumption would be that Marvel will continue using the storylines and characters that Gunn made.

Gunn did have issues with how Star-Lord was written in Infinity War and Endgame, but that was ultimately not his decision to push back against it. Now, he has even less say, considering he is running things at DC. That’s not to say that Marvel couldn’t or wouldn’t consult the director about decisions made with the Guardians of the Galaxy team, but it is likely time for him to step away from these characters fully.

We would love to see what the MCU has in store for Groot and if these new shorts would bring back any other beloved Guardians of the Galaxy characters.

