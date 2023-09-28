Marvel Changes Plans, “Fast-Tracks” Ryan Reynolds’s ‘Deadpool 3’

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds will be returning for Deadpool 3 (2024) faster than fans might expect, with the movie becoming a top priority at Marvel Studios.

It’s only a matter of time before filming resumes for the highly anticipated movie. When fans learned that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine was coming out of retirement for one last hurrah in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans were shocked. Ever since the X-Men franchise began with Hugh Jackman, fans have been hoping to see Wolverine in the same world as the Avengers. Sadly, those two franchises kept their distance and forced some stories to be altered before Disney bought Fox.

Afterwards, it was fair game. All of the X-Men were suddenly available to appear in the MCU, and for some reason, none of them have really made it into the MCU. Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier managed to have a small role in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), but his role wasn’t groundbreaking. Unfortunately, Deadpool 3 is where fans will get to see more of the iconic mutants if the reports are true.

Instead of focusing on Ryan Reynolds being in the MCU and hanging out with heroes like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Deadpool isn’t going away from the Fox Franchise without a fight. Apparently, the TVA from Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will be after the assassin with a loud mouth as he will be trying to find the perfect Wolverine. Funny enough, this will lead Deadpool to focus on finding Fox’s X-Men team, with many actors returning for the movie.

This will be a huge sendoff to the Fox franchise, with some of the super heroes slated to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars (2027) if the reports are true. Deadpool 3 will also reportedly show the TVA creating Battleword, the iconic location where Secret Wars is, and it will include fragments of other universes. Fans have long waited for Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to share the screen, but the Writer and Actor’s strikes stopped that reunion.

Shawn Levy promised fans that the wait is worth it because their next movie won’t disappoint. Marvel Studios apparently agrees because a new report states that the movie is being “fast-tracked” to finish filming and quickly start editing the film:

‘DEADPOOL 3’ is expected to be prioritized and fast-tracked back into production once the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended.

‘DEADPOOL 3’ is expected to be prioritized and fast-tracked back into production once the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended. (via: https://t.co/wS94Q0M8TJ) pic.twitter.com/2rZjgjQhLx — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) September 27, 2023

This comes after Deadpool 3 was pushed forward in Marvel’s release schedule, and with the Writer’s strike officially over, Reynolds can improvise while on set when filming finally begins. Fans were concerned about this, but the movie’s iconic humor will stick around despite being for adults because the House of Mouse isn’t stopping the film from more R-rated content. As the MCU’s first rated R movie, Deadpool 3 might cause a stir with fans after promising to set the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars (2023), but it won’t be family-friendly.

This problem might frustrate families, but it’s something other fans are excited about. For the first time in a long time, Marvel might be ready to show off a project that will excite fans for what’s to come because Deadpool’s debut needs to meet fan’s expectations, or else the MCU will be in serious trouble. Phase Five requires a solid project to keep fans happy after several shows/movies have failed to impress fans. It’s unlikely that Marvel will rush the production, but if they do, fans won’t be happy to see another film with poor quality after seeing movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) do this.

Deadpool 3 releases in theaters on May 3, 2024.

Do you think Deadpool 3 will be worth the wait? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!