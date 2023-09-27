‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Blew Up the Internet Last Night

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is one of the most popular comic book characters of all time, and just last night, the Hollywood star completely blew up the internet.

Seven years ago, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Civil War (2016) alongside the likes of Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans).

A year later, the former Billy Elliot star would go on to star in his freshman solo Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) from director Jon Watts. Holland’s take on Peter Parker brought the New York City native back to his youthful roots and completely omitted the altercation with Uncle Ben that previous incarnations of the Spider-Man tale have told.

Both Sam Raimi and Marc Webb — who directed Spider-Man (2002) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2014) starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, respectively — included the harrowing Uncle Ben origin story in their feature films. But for the MCU, Kevin Feige would opt to skip the drama, and even the classic spider-bite, to get fans straight into the action.

Holland would later appear in the star-studded ensemble cast of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and his star would continue to rise with appearances in Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the next two movies in his Spidey trilogy, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Since the emotional ending in No Way Home, a movie that he shared with his real-life girlfriend Zendaya (MJ), Holland has announced his acting break, with his most recent appearance being in Apple TV’s The Crowded Room. As for Zendaya, the Euphoria star will soon appear in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two (2024).

And yet, despite his break from playing the famous wallcrawler, Tom Holland just blew up the internet last night after fans went wild about the next Spider-Man entry into mainstream media.

Coming to Marvel fans very soon will be the sequel to Insomniac Games’ “Marvel’s Spider-Man” (2018) and “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” (2020). After debuting a prequel story earlier this year, “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” (2023) will continue the “Spider-Man” video game adventure, with the web-slinger taking on the likes of Kraven the Hunter, Lizard, and the Venom Symbiote.

Long-time voice-over artist Yuri Lowenthal will return as the voice of Peter Parker, except this time, the face of the hero seems to have changed again. And fans think it looks a lot like Tom Holland.

When “Marvel’s Spider-Man” first debuted on PlayStation 4, John Bubniak was used as the face model for Peter Parker in the video game. Then, in a divisive move, Insomniac Games replaced Bubniak with Ben Jordan for the PlayStation 5 Remaster of the game, much to the chagrin of fans.

Now, as the October 20 release date nears, new images of “Spider-Man 2” have been shared, and fans can’t help but see Tom Holland in the game’s version of Peter Parker.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), @SheLovesRyllz replied to the reveal of the new Peter Parker look, saying:

That’s Tom Holland bruv

More comments came in that saw Tom Holland’s name thrown into the mix. @FroSSt_R6 wrote:

will always be a discount tom holland

@LanPovTweet said:

Stop trying so hard to make him Tom Holland

However, the sentiment wasn’t all negative, as @DanielClevelan1 noted:

Looks awesome! Would be nice if we got proper Tom Holland’s face, but this is good enough. I remember definitely liking Tobey Maguire being in PS2’s Spider-Man 2.

And then there’s the overall view on licensed games in general. @mlsperon wrote:

It sad they are unable to create a unique face and instead use Tom Holland TM for Spider-Man 2 TM. Thank god I don’t play garbage licensed games.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” is slated for release on October 20, 2023, with Insomniac Games telling fans they can “Swing, jump and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across Marvel’s New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love.”

Will you be buying “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”? Do you think the title character looks like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!