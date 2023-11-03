Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Officially Changed Before Next MCU Appearance

Daredevil will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now how fans might expect after Marvel changed the character once again.

In Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, Daredevil isn’t what fans expect. Instead of wearing his traditional red suit, he appears with his yellow and red suit when it comes to saving the day. Daredevil throws several jokes throughout the episodes and ends up winning over Jennifer Walter’s heart all at the same time. While it was fun seeing Daredevil for the second time in the MCU, Marvel has other plans to bring the hero into other MCU projects.

Recently, fans were worried about Daredevil’s next series, Daredevil: Born Again, after hearing that the series was starting from scratch. Kevin Feige and his team removed the writers and directors attached to the project and hired a new team to start the project all over again. This is due to Marvel not being happy with how the MCU’s TV series has been going and wanting to start over with a better approach.

After watching series like Secret Invasion and having a hit-or-miss with MCU series on Disney+, it’s clear that Marvel needs to do something different, and Alaqua Cox’s Echo plans to do just that. Being Marvel’s first TV-MA series, Echo won’t hold back on the violence and gore. It will also be the first series that will appear on Hulu alongside Disney+ and will have all of the episodes drop at the same time. The trailer debuted today, showing off Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin playing a large role in the series:

The first trailer for Marvel’s ‘ECHO’ has been released. Releasing January 10 on Disney+ and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/uf8j57E84P — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 3, 2023

For one split second, fans can spot around 1:26-1:28 in the trailer Daredevil falling to the ground after being hit by Echo. Instead of sporting a yellow and red suit, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is shown with his original suit from the Netflix Marvel series. Fans might be excited to see the super hero with his original costume, but why the sudden change? The MCU has left fans not to understand what is staying canon from Netflix’s Daredevil series, leaving fans unsure about what Matt Murdock/Daredevil is actually up to.

Earlier reports indicate that Daredevil might be working to find out where Jessica Jones is, and it seems like Echo will be setting up Daredevil: Born Again. Echo does seem hell-bent on taking down Wilson Fisk, and if that’s true, Daredevil and Echo could work together to stop Fisk in the series, which would be cool to see. As of right now, Fisk and Daredevil haven’t crossed paths in the MCU, and it would be great to see Daredevil in the spotlight once again.

The only problem is that Daredevil’s costume change might seem like a small thing, but for the Netflix series, it was a massive deal whenever Matt Murdock changed suits. Hopefully, Marvel will explain why Matt Murdock went back to the red suit because it’s the small details that help these characters, and it’s not always great for Marvel to change it just because they can.

