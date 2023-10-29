Spider-Man May Fade Away From the MCU Amidst Marvel Overhaul

Spider-Man is back on track with amazing success outside of the MCU, leaving Sony in a comfortable spot to move away from Marvel Studios.

Everyone knows Spider-Man. He’s the friendly super hero who always sees the best in the people around New York City. Despite having a tremendous array of villains, He never focuses on taking down his enemies, but is always trying to help and save those who need it. This hasn’t been easy for Spidey as the hero has lost good friends and family along the way, but he always gets back up.

Peter Parker was originally the only Spider-Man, but others have taken the Spidey mantle and shown a different way to be Spider-Man. Recently, Miles Morales has been a great example of a black super hero making a difference in their own unique way. In the MCU, Tom Holland is the only Spider-Man so far and his role has been pretty minimal so far.

After helping Tony Stark and the Avengers, Spider-Man has faced his own array of villains, leading to his Aunt May’s death and being the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Peter Parker is a great hero to work with but he doesn’t come around often in the MCU despite having such a big influence in Marvel comics and other mediums. For instance, Spidey has a big role in the Spider-Verse franchise as Miles Morales must learn what it means to be Spider-Man and doesn’t want to accept that it means that his father is likely to die.

For video games, Insomniac’s Spider-Man franchise focuses on Miles and Peter and how the duo saves New York City from threats such as Kraven the Hunter and Venom. For their latest sequel, Sony broke records with “Spider-Man 2,” selling 24 million copies in its first 24 hours, becoming the fastest-selling game for Sony. People love Spider-Man and want to see where his story went, and yet, Sony can fully benefit from this version of Spidey.

Tom Holland’s Spidey doesn’t appear that often because Marvel Studios needs Sony’s approval, and it seems like the time might be drawing near for Sony to keep Spider-Man out of the MCU except for his movies. Why? Spidey doesn’t need to appear in Avengers movies or big super hero teams any longer. This change has already been felt after Avengers: Endgame (2019), with Peter Parker slowly appearing in fewer projects and having a smaller role in the MCU.

After introducing a slew of new super heroes, Marvel Studios won’t have that much time to include Spidey in meaningful stories, leaving the super hero just to appear every couple of years and then fade away. It’s not something that fans might be ready to think about, but after Sony makes movies with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Marvel Studios will probably lose the chance to tell more stories with Spider-Man going forward.

