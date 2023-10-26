Marvel Backtracks, Announces New MCU Release Dates Amid Jonathan Majors Trial

After postponing much of its release slate due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, it seems like Marvel Studios is finally picking up the slack by announcing official premiere dates for three of its upcoming MCU Phase Five projects.

There’s no denying that 2023 has been a tumultuous year for Disney’s mega-successful superhero subsidiary, Marvel Studios. From the WGA strike that brought most, if not all, Hollywood productions to a standstill to Namor actor Tenoch Huerta being accused of sexual assault to the Disney+ Secret Invasion series bringing in abysmal viewership figures, the MCU has largely failed to find its footing in the wake of the critically acclaimed Infinity Saga, which concluded in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame.

Although reactions to the rumors surrounding the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) star have mostly faded into the background, and the majority of viewers have all but forgotten about Marvel’s Secret Invasion flop, things still aren’t looking too promising for the company today.

Marvel continues to stay silent on its Jonathan Majors‘ problem after the Kang actor was arrested in March for an alleged domestic dispute, despite playing a substantial role in Season 2 of the Tom Hiddleston-fronted Loki spinoff show.

There’s also the matter of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which prohibits union members from returning to set until a fair deal is reached with the AMPTP. The impact of this strike on Marvel Studios productions has been undeniable, with buzzy projects such as the Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again revival and director Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 (2024) being met with crushing delays.

The impact of this strike on Marvel Studios productions has been undeniable, with buzzy projects such as the Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again revival and director Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3 (2024) being met with crushing delays.

However, Marvel might be doing a 180 on their constantly shifting release schedule according to new copyright filings, which hint at approximate release date windows for a trio of upcoming MCU projects from Phase Five that will all premiere on Disney+ over the next two years.

According to the filings, the Kathryn Hahn-led WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, will arrive on the streaming service in September 2024. The show was initially slated for a Winter 2023/2024 release date at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 but was later pushed out of 2023 during Disney’s mass round of delays. It also received several title changes, from House of Harkness to Coven of Chaos, before landing on Darkhold Diaries.

A September 19 release date makes sense for the witchy series subject matter, given that if it runs for either eight or nine weeks with its nine-episode slate on Disney+, it will lead right into Halloween 2024 and give fans something bone-chilling to help kick off the spooky season.

The animated Spider-Man: Freshmen Year is also getting a Fall 2024 release date after being delayed due to a number of issues within Marvel Studios’ animation department. Supposedly, the project will arrive on Disney’s streamer on November 2, following several behind-the-scenes issues that left its release timeframe continually in flux.

Freshmen Year only recently got its first official update since its initial announcement at last year’s Comic-Con, with images of the show’s leading characters being made public to attendees. And now, with its casting starting to roll out, it seems like Marvel could finally be making progress on the series.

There’s also the Disney+ Ironheart show, which will follow Marvel’s Tony Stark replacement, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), for a new adventure after her franchise debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. According to the copyright filings, Ironheart will suit up again in September 2025 after the series was initially slated to debut in 2023.

As for Charlie Cox’s Daredevil reboot, which is now facing more uncertainty than nearly any other Disney+ show after Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige fired its writing team, fans’ best bet for its premiere is likely in 2025. With the studio looking to completely overhaul the series to ensure a property as beloved as Daredevil is done the right way in the MCU, its original Spring 2024 release is out of the picture.

It’s important to note that none of these dates are officially confirmed by Marvel, meaning they could all face delays due to the ongoing actors‘ strike or other inciting factors. Still, with the MCU looking to expand the Multiverse Saga in the lead-up to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026), the clock is certainly ticking, and these rumored release dates would undoubtedly set Marvel on the right path for the remainder of Phase Five.

Are you doubtful that Marvel Studios will be able to meet these deadlines? Or do you think they're attainable?