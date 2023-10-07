Disney, Marvel Scraps Two Highly Anticipated Shows in 2024

There will be some Marvel TV shows in 2024, but now, two highly anticipated series have been scrapped from the schedule.

Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in Phase Five. The journey to get to the 33rd motion picture, which The Marvels (2023) will become when it debuts in November, has been a long and turbulent one. At once, the prestigious dominant force in the movie industry, Marvel — and other comic book film studios — have taken a hit in the last few years.

For Marvel Studios, many see the last hurrah being 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Sure, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) are fan favorites, but in terms of a clear, stable trajectory, the Infinity Saga has left the studio a lot to live up to.

And it is trying to do so with its Multiverse Saga. Beginning in Phase Four with the studio’s first Disney+ show, WandaVision, the Multiverse Saga has gone on to include a plethora of big and small screen content, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Secret Invasion for TV shows, Werewolf by Night (2022) and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022) under the Marvel Special Presentation banner, and Black Widow (2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), which commenced Marvel Phase Five, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) for feature films.

Ever since Marvel Studios implemented the Disney+ shows, fan reception has shifted dramatically. The franchise has changed massively, with large-scale events and key MCU-altering moments happening on Disney+ and being resolved on the big screen. The synergy between the pair has even been contested by The Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, who admitted he thought Marvel did not know what they were doing in the TV space.

Iger’s return has seen Marvel Studios and other subsidiaries like Lucasfilm shift their intent this year. For Marvel, 2023 was meant to open with the sophomore season of the animated series What If…?, but those plans were shelved. Also seemingly meant to be debuting this year were Ironheart, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (formerly Agatha: Coven of Chaos), Alaqua Cox’s Echo, and Loki Season 2. Instead, just Secret Invasion was released in the summer, with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Season 2 commencing in early October.

All eyes are now on the Marvel TV shows in 2024, and with a reputation to retain and regrow, many are looking to the upcoming 18-episode Daredevil reboot. But unfortunately, fans of The Man Without Fear will have to wait even longer.

Announced in 2022 at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, Daredevil: Born Again‘s reveal by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was met with rapturous applause. Since then, anticipation has wavered after reports of Marvel essentially rebooting the popular Netflix show that came before it was revealed, as well as plans not to include and recast some of the Netflix cast. Daredevil ran on Netflix for three seasons, being joined by Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Defenders, and Punisher.

At present, both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, respectively, with Sandrine Holt replacing Ayelet Zurer as Fisk’s wife, Vanessa Fisk. Fan favorite characters Karen Page and Foggy Nelson, played by Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, are not expected to return to the Daredevil universe on Disney+. While being linked to the comic book story of the same name, “Born Again” also implies that this will be Daredevil’s official “birth” into the MCU after only appearing in No Way Home and She-Hulk thus far.

However, due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild and Association of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes, production on Daredevil: Born Again has been impacted, and according to new documents at the U.S. Copyrights Office, fans won’t see Daredevil at all next year.

Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) shared the findings on X (formerly Twitter). There, the account shared the copyright filing, which showed that Daredevil: Born Again’s first episode, at present, is simply called “Episode 101.” The document also shows that the approximate date of publication is January 2025. This means that Daredevil: Born Again has been scrapped from the list of Marvel TV shows in 2024.

Also, joining Daredevil in being further delayed is Ironheart. Dominique Williams first starred as Riri Williams, AKA Ironheart, in the Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but is yet to return to the MCU as this generation’s next Iron Man character. It is expected that Ironheart, which is now listed for a September 2025 release, will be her official solo entry into the MCU.

Along with these delays, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has been listed as releasing on the Disney streaming service on September 24, 2024, according to the account. Kathryn Hahn will return as the titular Agatha Harkness following her debut in WandaVision. She will be joined by the likes of Aubrey Plaza as Rio, Joe Locke as Teen/Billy, and Patti LuPone as Lilia.

Daredevil: Born Again is being created by Matt Corman and Chris Ord, who also serve as head writers, with Michael Cuesta being listed as one of the show’s directors. In terms of movies, next year will see Captain America: Brave New World (2024) and Thunderbolts (2024) release.

Are you disappointed Daredevil: Born Again is not part of the list of Marvel TV shows in 2024? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!