Marvel Sets up Tom Hiddleston’s Replacement in ‘Loki’ Season 2 Post-Credits Scene

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Loki Season 2, Episode 1, “Ouroboros.”

Marvel’s smash hit Loki series is officially back and better than ever with new episodes on Disney+, and this time, it looks like the titular God of Mischief isn’t the only one “burdened with glorious purpose.”

After waiting patiently for well over two years, Loki Season 2 has finally arrived on Disney’s streamer with the debut episode, titled “Ouroboros.” So far, reactions to the premiere have been overwhelmingly positive, with the show’s typical time-traveling antics laying the foundation for what’s sure to be a dizzying, action-packed season.

Loki Season 2 picks up immediately after the events of Season 1, and sees a discombobulated Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston) storming through the TVA after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kicked him through a Time Door following their confrontation with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the previous season’s finale, causing him to “time-slip” throughout the past and present.

Many familiar faces pop up throughout the episode, including TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and Casey (Eugene Cordero), as well as newcomers from the likes of Ke Huy Quan’s quirky repairs and maintenance guru, O.B., and Rafael Casal’s menacing Hunter X-5.

While being chased through the mysterious bureaucracy, Loki eventually time-slips back to his version of the TVA in the present-tense, in which he unveils to Mobius the secrets he’s learned about He Who Remains and his Citadel at the End of Time.

Meanwhile, the Asgardian tricker keeps time-slipping, leading Mobius to suggest a trip downstairs to O.B.’s workshop. Thanks to some time-traveling antics from the past (over 400 years, to be precise), O.B. has just the right tool to help Loki’s problem — a hastily-constructed temporal aura extractor that can pull Loki from time and ground him in one place.

O.B. warns Loki and Mobius that the temporal aura extractor is highly dangerous, and requires Mobius to expose himself to temporal radiation (which could melt his skin off). In order for the machine to work, Loki also has to prune himself in hopes of grounding himself in the present, resulting in a race against the clock as the God of Mischief races through the TVA of the past in hopes of finding a Time Stick.

Of course, things don’t exactly go to plan, and Loki technically runs out of time — only to be saved (AKA pruned) by a