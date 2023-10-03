Marvel Reveals Next Avengers Team, Confirms New Kang the Conqueror

Marvel’s new Avengers team is here, and so is the reveal of who the next Kang the Conqueror is.

The MCU’s Avengers

Back in 2008, Kevin Feige began his Marvel Cinematic Universe vision. Beginning with Jon Favreau’s Iron Man (2008), the MCU is still standing to this day. Now, with over 30 movies and multiple Disney+ TV shows, the MCU has spanned the big and small screen and will return to movie theaters with November’s The Marvels (2023) from director Nia DaCosta.

Four years after the arrival of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU, Joss Whedon would bring The Avengers (2012) to audiences across the world. The team-up movie brought together Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers/Captain America, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Jeremy Renner’s as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Scarlett Johansson’s as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, and Mark Ruffalo’s Dr. Bruce Banner/Hulk.

The Avengers would return again in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Collectively, the Avengers movies have amassed approximately $7.5 billion at the global box office, with Endgame, at one point, being the highest-grossing movie of all time. In the two-part epic finale to the Infinity Saga, the MCU’s Avengers were joined by the likes of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

The MCU may be experiencing a sticky period, with audiences succumbing to superhero fatigue and the studio putting out a string of questionable releases, but there is still support for the franchise, and all eyes will be on whether The Marvels can continue the upward trajectory Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) created following the dismal response to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

Interestingly, though, while there is a wait for the next Avengers movie, Marvel will debut a new team in the very near future.

First debuting in 2000, the Ultimate Universe was the rebooted and modernized version of the Marvel Universe fans had grown to love over the decades since its inception. Including characters like Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Avengers (or, as they were known in the Ulitmate Universe, the Ultimates), the Ulitmate Universe offered a chance for readers to experience the alternate world that these famous characters inhabit.

Now, following the run of “Ultimate Invasion,” which was created by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch, the pair will return with Stefano Caselli for the new “Ultimate Universe” comic book run. “In this extra-sized foundational one-shot, enter a new age of Ultimate storytelling filled with bold takes on iconic Marvel characters and special previews of upcoming Ultimate titles, including the recently revealed Ultimate Spider-Man and more,” says Marvel.com on the upcoming “Ultimate Universe #1”

And the new cover that has been revealed shows that this Ultimate Universe’s Ultimate — or Avengers — squad is somewhat different from the roster fans of the MCU are used to. Similar faces like Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man are present, but joining the trio are Asgardian Lady Sif and Reed Richards, AKA Doctor Doom, in this universe.

What is even more interesting than having Doctor Doom in this line-up is the fact that Iron Man, going by the name Iron Lad in this universe, is destined to become Kang the Conqueror. As Screenrant notes, the previous Ultimate Universe series, “Ultimate Invasion,” pretty much confirmed that Tony Stark would eventually be the next Kang the Conqueror. How that plays out, though, is anyone’s guess.

As Marvel Studios has done many times before, could the future MCU borrow this storyline for Phase Five, Phase Six, and beyond? If the studio needed a way out of using Jonathan Majors following his arrest, then surely bringing back Iron Man could be a way to deal more organically with his removal.

Jonathan Majors, the It-boy of the year after starring in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Creed III (2023), has dramatically fallen from grace. In early March 2023, Majors was arrested in New York City for assault, including harassment and strangulation charges.

While the Loki and Lovecraft Country star denied all wrongdoing, shortly after the arrest was made, more individuals came forward claiming they, too, had been a victim of Majors. Following this, Majors was dropped by management firm Entertainment 360 and PR outfit the Lede Company.

The United States Army also suspended all commercials featuring Majors pending the NYPD’s investigation, with him also being removed from the Texas Rangers advertising campaign.

Majors is still set to appear in the upcoming second season of Loki and, at present, will also seemingly be involved with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). However, both of those films are seemingly up in the air after reports that the writers tapped to scribe the MCU movies — Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron — have been removed.

It seems likely that The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios are waiting to hear the outcome of the next trial date, which is scheduled for October 25, 2023, in New York City.

Would you like to see any of these characters turn up in the MCU’s Avengers team? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!