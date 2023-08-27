Disney Completely Dismantles ‘Avengers’, Franchise in Jeopardy: Report

in Marvel

Captain America and the Avengers with Kang and Kevin Feige

Credit: Inside the Magic

The next Avengers movies have been completely dismantled, according to new reports.

Marvel's Avengers including Thor, Black Widow, Captain Avenger, Hawkeye, Iron Man, and the Hulk, look up at the destruction of the city.
Credit: Marvel Studios

At one point, Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed like the most stable franchise going. Over the last few years, though, the MCU has gone from stable to stagnant, with many fans crying about superhero fatigue. Now, new information has been reported that the future blockbuster event movies have been significantly dismantled.

Next up for Feige’s MCU is director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels (2023). The sequel to Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Captain Marvel (2019) will drop into movie theatres on November 10, bringing Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris together for the first time. They play Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau/Photon, respectively.

Brie Larson in The Marvels
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvels will wrap up Marvel Studios’ troubled 2023 slate, which has seen the box office bomb, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) release on the big screen, and Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson as former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, drop on Disney+.

In terms of box office, Guardians dramatically outperformed its predecessor, with Ant-Man becoming the franchise’s worst movie in its 15-year history. The sequel, directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, proved that the MCU needed significant course correction. And it’s clear Bob Iger’s Walt Disney Company, of which Marvel Studios is a subsidiary, is pushing for change.

Paul Rudd as many Ant-Men in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios

After commenting on how Marvel Studios did not know what they were doing in the television arena and the pullback on Disney+ content, reports have surfaced that Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron are out as scribes for the screenplays of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Loveness’ screenplay for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was heavily criticized, and as for Waldron, while Loki (which he created and served as head writer) was praised overall, the writing gained mixed feedback, as did his work on the script of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Clea (Charlize Theron) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)
Credit: Marvel Studios

“There have already been rumblings that Loveness is off The Kang Dynasty, but a reliable scooper now claims both Avengers movies have found themselves without writers,” writes Comic Book Movie. Tweets from the scooper seemed to confirm that Waldron and Loveness are off the films. However, at this time, neither Marvel nor Disney have confirmed. News of these movies will likely come when the current Writers Guild of America and the SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end.

While not much was known about the next two Avengers movies, the involvement of Loveness and Waldron was one of them. Their reported removal from the projects leaves just Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) attached as director of The Kang Dynasty, with no one yet confirmed for Secret Wars.

Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains/Kang in Marvel's 'Loki'
Credit: Marvel Studios

The news also comes as the involvement of Jonathan Majors remains tenuous. The actor, who first arrived in the MCU alongside Tom Hiddleston in Loki, is currently navigating a legal battle after he was arrested in New York on domestic abuse charges.

What do you think about Jeff Loveness and Michael Waldron reportedly being out of the Avengers movies? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Thomas Hitchen

