Is it truly time for a reunion of the dynamic Asgardian duo?

For the last decade or so, Kevin Feige has led Marvel Studios as President of the Marvel Comics-inspired superhero giant, making an unforgettable impact on the film industry through the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The pinnacle of the MCU’s Phase Three arrived with the release of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), representing a monumental success for the franchise. These films demonstrated the genre’s impressive growth and firmly established its position in the entertainment world. The end of this era also marked the conclusion of the first three phases of the MCU, collectively referred to as the Infinity Saga.

Following Robert Downey Jr.’s monumental sacrifice as Iron Man/Tony Stark, ensuring the universe’s survival in Endgame, and Chris Evans passing on the Captain America mantle, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now faces even greater challenges. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are on the brink of even greater challenges, with the current expansion of the franchise known as the Multiverse Saga.

Encompassing Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six, this saga will culminate in the highly anticipated Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 films titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, respectively. These upcoming installments are set to deliver enthralling and epic narratives that will shape (or destroy) the future of the MCU.

Loki‘s Promising Season Two

In 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) brought the much-loved TV series Loki to Disney+ (Disney Plus), with showrunner Eric Martin and directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead at the helm. The inaugural season of the show centered around Loki Laufeyson/Loki Odinson, adoptive sibling of Thor Odinson (played by Chris Hemsworth), portrayed by Tom Hiddleston. The mischievous Asgardian God, and a Multiversal Variant of the original timeline’s Loki, embarks on a time-altering journey following the events of Avengers: Endgame. This journey begins after Loki escapes with the Tesseract during the Avengers’ complex time-travel mission.

Throughout the series, Loki becomes intricately entwined with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization responsible for safeguarding the integrity of the primary MCU timeline. Owen Wilson takes on the role of Agent Mobius M. Mobius, a TVA agent, while the ensemble also includes Gugu Mbatha Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, a TVA judge, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, a TVA soldier. As the storyline unfolds, Loki grapples with questions of self-identity and delves into profound themes of free will and destiny, making it a captivating addition to the MCU that has earned widespread acclaim.

In Loki Season 2, Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki, tasked with fixing the timeline after the previous season’s chaos. Sophia Di Martino reprises her role as Sylvie, who caused the Multiverse. Returning characters include Ravonna Renslayer, Hunter B-15, and Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius. New additions include Jonathan Majors as Victor Timely (an alternate Kang the Conqueror), and Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros (OB).

The ensemble also includes Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E, Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, the animated mascot of the TVA, along with Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice in undisclosed roles. The season premieres on October 5, 2023.

How Will Loki and Thor Reunite?

At the end of 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, Thor and Loki were left adrift after witnessing the destruction of their home planet at the prophecied hands of Surtur. It segued immediately into the beginning of Infinity War, which saw Thanos and his ship descending on the people of Asgard, eliminating a good number of them. This included Thor’s brother Loki, who once worked for the Mad Titan once upon a time (in 2012’s The Avengers).

The beloved anti-hero as audiences knew him in 2012 is definitely gone. But it seems like Marvel Studios isn’t done with the fan-favorite character, yet!

When faced with the question whether the character of Loki would “ever rejoin the larger world of the MCU”, Loki producer Kevin Wright got candid with Variety.

This alternate Variant of Loki from the Disney+ show seems poised to rejoin the MCU movies proper, as Wright replies in a straightforward manner: “That’s the hope”.

Continuing, the Marvel producer comments on how the “Loki and Thor” story has always “been the priority” and “goal” of the Loki show in a way — but for that meeting to be truly “fulfilling”, Loki needs to arrive at a “certain place emotionally”:

I think the the sun shining on Loki and Thor once again has always been the priority of the story we’re telling. But for that meeting to really be fulfilling, we have to get Loki to a certain place emotionally. I think that’s been the goal of these two seasons.

This is absolutely fascinating — and great news for fans of the Asgardian pair. As Loki Season Two is primed to deal with the God of Mischief stepping up to the plate in a big way to save the Multiverse against Kang the Conqueror, it seems like the emotional through-line of the Loki character will in fact build up to an epic reunion between the brothers.

It’s more than likely now that after the events of Loki‘s Season 2, Marvel fans will get to see the Norse god making his way to the rest of Avengers on Earth once again. Perhaps this time, with crucial information on how to defeat Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty after excessive dealings with Kang Variant, Victor Timely.

Are you excited to see Loki and Thor reunite? Will you be watching Loki Season 2 when it releases in a few days?