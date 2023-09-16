Every Marvel Studios Disney+ Original So Far, Ranked

Marvel Studios, under the supervision of Kevin Feige, oversees a multitude of Marvel Comics-derived superheroes. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has maintained its dominance in the film industry since the late 2000s with 2008’s Iron Man, resulting in an extensive roster of enhanced individuals within the MCU. This was depicted on the silver screen when they rallied en masse to confront Thanos in the climactic battle of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), marking the end of Phase Three of the MCU’s Infinity Saga.

After saying goodbye to Marvel heavyweights Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, however, Marvel fans and audiences have been treated to an ever-expanding roster of films, with Phase Four officially concluding with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022).

As fans looked ahead to Phase Six, that year’s anticipated film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023), was set to initiate the Secret Wars plot within Phase Five of the Multiverse Saga. The 2023 lineup also included much-anticipated titles, some of which had been teased at San Diego Comic Con’s Hall H.

Notable releases included Secret Invasion, which featured Samuel L. Jackson as Director Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, as well as The Marvels set to release in November 2023, a direct sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and introducing newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Additionally, James Gunn’s final Marvel film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, hit it big in the summer.

That’s all Marvel fans got on the movie-side however.

And love it or hate it, we’ll be looking at the expansion of the MCU into — into the realm of Disney-branded streaming.

What is a Disney+ Original?

A Disney+ Original refers to any content, whether it’s a movie, TV show, or series, that is exclusively produced and released on Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+. These originals are created by Disney and its affiliated studios, and they are not available on any other streaming service or traditional television network.

Disney+ Originals include a wide range of content — ranging from their original movies, animated series, live-action series, documentaries, and more. They most often feature popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney’s own classics. The whole point of Disney+ Originals is that they are meant to act as a key part of the platform’s Disney-owned content library, touting exclusive and original programming to attract subscribers.

In this case, we won’t be covering works like the much-maligned Black Widow (2021) movie for example — seeing as it was originally intended for theatrical release, until the COVID-19 pandemic hit The Walt Disney Company (as did star Scarlett Johansson’s legal team). Additionally, we won’t include Marvel Television properties like ABC’s Agents of SHIELD (2013) or Netflix’s Marvel shows like Daredevil (2015).

The Marvel Studios Disney+ Originals, Ranked Worst to Best

What are the best and worst Marvel TV shows? Well, it might just be time to find out.

11. Secret Invasion (2023)

It pains me to put Secret Invasion last, it really does.

It is such a promising concept, with such a stellar cast. Samuel L. Jackson as the iconic Nick Fury? Cobie Smulders who always knocks it out of the park as Agent Maria Hill? Ben Mendelsohn as Talos? Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik? Emilia Clarke as Talos’ grown-up daughter G’iah? Freaking Olivia Colman?! As the conniving, deliciously malicious Sonya Falsworth?

So much delicious tension the show could have had. So many consequences. This unfortunate program is the definition of all-setup and no-delivery. Riddled with plot holes and confusing moments where characters run around like headless chickens doing things solely for Plot Purposes instead of Character Ones, it also does the action-filled MCU a disservice by being generally boring. The baffling ending and “big reveal” everyone saw from 5000 miles away did not help matters.

10. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)

Oh. Oh, She-Hulk. You could have been so good!

What could be more fun than something as wildly insane as a Deadpool-esque meta-hero quipping at the MCU’s fourth wall? Set amidst tense legal drama and gritty courthouse realities of a superhero-alien-magic-laden world?

Well, apparently Marvel’s writers thought “a ton of interspersed (expensive) CGI scenes of She-Hulk destroying stuff stitched together with the barest semblance of a plot”. Oh, and throw Matt Murdock’s Daredevil in there somewhere ’cause fans will love that and keep watching past the 3/4 mark!

The “twerking with Megan Thee Stallion” likely killed it for many Marvel audiences, but the confusing character motivations and plot shoe-horning likely buried it. Tatiana Maslany however, is absolutely fine in the role! As are all the other cameos — it really is just the weirdly disjointed writing (and odd, almost insulting ending).

9. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is meant to be a thrilling, action-packed series. Operative word: meant.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, it explores the journey of Sam Wilson (Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) as they grapple with their roles and identities in a post-Blip world — particularly with Sam Wilson’s new mantle of “Captain America” somewhat unceremoniously thrust upon him by the original Cap, Steve Rogers.

The show delves into social and political issues, introducing a new Captain America while confronting themes of race and power. Unfortunately, none of that is navigated particularly well. There are moments that shine, like Isaiah Bradley’s (Carl Lumbly) introduction as (more or less) the United States’ first Black Super Soldier — as well as some meme-worthy moments like Daniel Brühl’s Helmut Zemo/Baron Zemo dancing — and most notably the “Evil Captain America” played by Wyatt Russell (John Walker). But the weirdly chopped up Flag Smashers plot (originally meant to center around “a pandemic” that Disney found less than apropos in 2021) and the somewhat jarring switches from heartfelt Sam Wilson moments and Bucky Barnes’ therapy sessions to John Walker smashing a man’s head in with the star-spangled Cap Shield.

8. Hawkeye (2021)

Well, Hawkeye is definitely a Marvel Studios Disney+ Original.

Generally fun, with a cute “Holiday” theme (being set vaguely during Christmastime in New York?), this semi-action-filled spy thriller does not have much spy-ing, and instead includes a ton of “brooding Jeremy Renner” as the titular Hawkeye/Clint Barton.

Battling with grief over the death of best mate Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and living in the constant shadow of the other main six Avengers — especially Steve Rogers’ Captain America (Chris Evans), who even gets a whole butt-kissing musical in his literal name — the events of the show aren’t particularly memorable. Bolstered significantly by the return of Vincent D’Onofrio’s menacing Wilson Fisk/Kingpin from 2015’s Daredevil, and perhaps Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, the show doesn’t do its main job particularly well — introducing Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop AKA the “new” Hawkeye.

7. Ms. Marvel (2022)

Ms. Marvel did so well in the first half!

This one is definitely a solid Marvel offering on Disney+. The best bits? Probably just the first half of the series, unfortunately.

With a super innovative take and a charming central character, Iman Vellani definitely shines as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan. The “teen drama” setting woven into Kamala Khan’s unique reactions with her cultural heritage and ancestry are a fantastic dive into immigrant stories (and tensions) that the MCU rarely gets to explore. Some unique uses of animation also add a ton of flair to the otherwise staid Marvel formula.

It’s really only when the convoluted second half set in Pakistan rears its head — full of Plot Twists and Evil Aunties and plot contrivances where the series starts to really flag. A very promising start for a charismatic young actor that almost makes up for its kind of disappointing ending.

6. What If…? (2021)

What If…? offers a captivating departure from the traditional MCU format by exploring alternate realities and asking, “What if key events in the MCU happened differently?”

The animated anthology series presents viewers with a diverse array of scenarios, from Peggy Carter becoming Captain Britain/Captain Carter to T’Challa as Star-Lord (Chadwick Boseman’s final role as the character). Each episode is a standalone story, allowing for creative and imaginative twists on well-known characters and storylines. What If…? truly celebrates and expands upon the Multiverse concept within the MCU, delivering thought-provoking and entertaining narratives that expand the boundaries of the Marvel universe.

As much as it is fun, perhaps the original idea of going for a Love Death + Robots-like approach with each episode being a different animation style would have done more to set it apart. For the most part enjoyable, and worth a watch.

5. Moon Knight (2022)

Ah, Moon Knight. A promising and generally fun ride, for sure!

A series that definitely keeps you guessing, and is filled with plot twists galore! Egyptian gods! Mental health issues!

Perhaps not perfectly paced, but some of the moments here absolutely feel worthy of it being higher up on the list. The intense and deliberate switching between Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Moon Knight, Steven Grant/Mr. Knight, and Jake Lockley are rather well done, with the audience having to piece the mystery together alongside the character of Steven Grant. And when the Egyptian gods join in on the action? Everything feels simultaneously epic but yet oddly telegraphed/earned. A decent Marvel Studios offering doing some fun new things.

4. Loki (2021)

Loki is another fun one.

This Disney+ Original takes the God of Mischief on a time-bending adventure like no other. After escaping with the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki finds himself apprehended by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization tasked with maintaining the mysterious “sacred timeline”. The series unfolds as Loki forcibly collaborates with TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius, expertly played as Loki’s foil by Owen Wilson, to “prune” temporal anomalies.

As they unravel the truth, and probe perhaps deeper into the MCU than any character has ever gone, the high stakes feel massive while balancing a unique blend of humor with a fun 60s-70s corporate aesthetic. Very Doctor Who-like. Timey-wimey indeed!

3. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022)

KEVIN! BACON!

Filled to the brim with an 80s-adjacent color palette and quirky nostalgia, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is one of the MCU’s most solid Disney+ outings. Unfortunately, writer and director James Gunn will no longer be returning to the franchise now that he’s spearheading the entirety of the DC Universe (DCU) over at the newly rebranded DC Studios.

When November 25, 2022 rolled around, Marvel fans were treated to fun, space and Earth-adventuring romp — which was also not without its genuinely heartwrenching moments — à la Gunn’s classic style. The lame puns were made funny, the heartfelt moments felt sweet, and the electric spaceship lights felt warm. No spoilers — just watch it!

2. WandaVision (2021)

It truly was Agatha All Along.

WandaVision is a unique addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that captivated audiences way back at the beginning of Marvel’s Disney+ foray back in 2021. The series blends classic sitcom styles with superhero genre storytelling, following the lives of Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and (a canonically dead) Vision (Paul Bettany) as they navigate suburban bliss.

As the intriguing show unfolds, it becomes clear that not everything is as it seems, and the pair finds themselves trapped in a sort of perplexing surburbia — among nosy neighbors and an almost “whodunnit” mystery — that is fascinating to watch across the cleverly packaged 20-minute, weekly episodes.

WandaVision masterfully explores themes of grief, identity, love, and humanity,- all while paying fun homage to bygone eras of sitcom TV and expanding the MCU in surprising and inventive ways. One of Marvel Studios’ strongest for a good reason. A close first place, but unfortunately, no cigar.

1. Werewolf by Night (2022)

Finally — something genuinely creative from Marvel Studios — while also being a ton of fun!

Here, Marvel leans fully into genre — with composer-turned-director Michael Giacchino’s delve into a superheroic take on horror, and classic horror films.

Halloween 2022 was changed irrevocably for nerds when the Disney+ Original made its way to the platform on October 7, where Marvel fans could jump into a standalone spooky mystery set in a creepy old mansion complex. Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night and Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone get to shine and really play with their characters, and horror tropes alike. With an intriguing set up, fun characters, and a snappily written (and enthusiastically violent) delivery, the short, classic horror romp is one of Marvel Studios’ most creative (and most solid) Disney+ Originals.

