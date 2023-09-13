New Marvel VFX Union Sets to Fix Disney’s Quality Issue

In a unanimous vote, the Visual Effects (VFX) team at Marvel Studios has officially formed a union in order to get better wages, better hours, and improve Disney’s overall issue with quality.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on a bit of a downward spiral recently. While James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) was a massive hit, other films like Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) did not live up to the studio’s lofty standards. And don’t even get fans started on Secret Invasion (2023).

One of the major complaints levied at every recent Marvel film and series, and Disney in general, is the sudden drop in quality of the CGI and VFX. While it used to appear meticulous and believable, it has since become more cartoony and ridiculous. This has caused fans to become much more critical of these Marvel products. And the team working behind the scenes is sick of it.

Marvel VFX Team Unanimously Vote to Form Union, Vow to Fix “Quality of Storytelling”

While it would be easy to point at the workers making the VFX and CGI as the problem, the issue actually goes much deeper than that. More often than not, these workers are the last to begin working on these films and aren’t given nearly enough time to do the job they were hired to do. VFX artists face massive crunch hours, often working more than half a day on a project because the studio has created an unrealistic deadline to finish a Marvel movie. On September 13, every team member at Marvel Studios decided they were done.

In a historic move, the VFX team at Marvel Studios has voted to form a union with the IATSE. This is the first time a team of solely VFX artists has unionized. What’s even more exciting is that the vote was unanimous: every single person felt like they were being mistreated.

“Today, VFX workers at Marvel Studios spoke with a unanimous, collective voice, demanding fair pay for the hours they work, healthcare, a safe and sustainable working environment, and respect for the work they do,” Mark Patch, VFX organizer for IATSE, said in a statement.

He continued, “There could be no stronger statement highlighting the overwhelming need for us to continue our work and bring union protections and standards to all VFX workers across the industry. And there could be no stronger example of the courage and solidarity of these workers than each and every one of them declaring ‘union YES!'”

Thomas Barnard, VFX coordinator at Marvel, shared the same sentiment. He said in a statement, “This is historic, and I’m glad to be part of it. Not only will this radically change the game by increasing the quality of storytelling through our work, but it’s also a huge step forward for taking care of the unsung individuals who helped to build the industry.”

While this is the first time a solely VFX union has been formed, it won’t be the last. The VFX team at Walt Disney Pictures also moved to unionize in late August. The result of their voting should be revealed soon.

Disney Needs to Give the VFX Artists What They Want

The Marvel VFX Union will soon meet with higher-ups at Disney to begin negotiations. Given that the studio is also facing massive strikes from the Writers’ and Actors’ unions, Disney will likely be more open to bargaining. And they absolutely should be.

With most of their income coming from Marvel films and live-action remakes, Disney needs its VFX teams. On top of that, these artists have been mistreated for decades. They deserve fair pay, reasonable hours, and an adequate working environment to do their job the best they can. And Disney should give it to them.

