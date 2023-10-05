Do you think Marvel is doing the right thing?

Over the course of several years, Kevin Feige has served as the President of Marvel Studios, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company. In this role, he has guided the superhero powerhouse inspired by Marvel Comics and has made a lasting impact on the film industry through the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The zenith of Phase Three in the MCU was reached with the release of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), marking a momentous achievement for the franchise.

These movies highlighted the genre’s remarkable evolution and firmly established its standing in the realm of entertainment. The culmination of this era also signaled the conclusion of the first three phases of the MCU, collectively referred to as the Infinity Saga.

Following Robert Downey Jr.’s selfless act as Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ passing of the Captain America mantle to Steve Rogers, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now poised to encounter even more formidable tests. The Avengers are on the brink of grappling with monumental trials as the franchise embarks on the Multiverse Saga, spanning Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six. This grand narrative will culminate with the releases of Avengers 5: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers 6: Secret Wars.

What Is the MCU’s Blade?

Blade, a half-vampire, half-human vampire hunter portrayed by Mahershala Ali is supposed to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper. This film is a reboot or remake of sorts of the Wesley Snipes-led Blade series of films. The film is meant to marks a significant entry in Phase Five of the MCU and is expected to bring a fresh take on the iconic character, promising action-packed vampire battles and thrilling storytelling.

Originally, Wesley Snipes portrayed the iconic Marvel character Blade in a trilogy of action-packed films released in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Snipes’ portrayal of the half-vampire, half-human vampire hunter earned critical acclaim and solidified Blade as a beloved figure in both the superhero and action movie genres.

In the Blade film series, the main characters include Blade (Wesley Snipes), a half-vampire vampire hunter; Whistler (Kris Kristofferson), his mentor and weaponsmith; Deacon Frost (Stephen Dorff), the primary antagonist; Karen Jenson (N’Bushe Wright), a hematologist seeking a cure; Hannibal King (Ryan Reynolds), a former vampire hunter; and Abigail Whistler (Jessica Biel), Whistler’s daughter and a skilled vampire hunter in Blade: Trinity.

Blade, scheduled for release on February 14, 2025, is an superhero movie meant to center around the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Is Blade as We Know It Gone for Good?

Recently, it was reported by known Hollywood and Marvel insider, Daniel Richtman (DanielRPK) via @TavernaMarvel that the movie Blade had hit yet another snag.

Apparently, Marvel Studios just can’t seem to come to anything promising with this show — and are reportedly scrapping the entirety of the film as it is, and starting from ground zero:

(translated) RUMOR: The ‘BLADE’ script is reportedly being rewritten again from scratch.