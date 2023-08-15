Fans are calling out the superhero giant for making “woke” casting choices..

Guided by the leadership of Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and currently under the ownership of The Walt Disney Company, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has played a pivotal role in reshaping the landscape of superhero films. Its influence on the movie industry has been profound and far-reaching. The MCU has achieved a great amount of success, most notably visible in the culmination of Marvel Studios’ Phase Three, in the form of the films Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). These movies stood as the climax of the MCU’s grand Infinity Saga, firmly establishing the franchise’s supremacy within the realm of filmmaking.

The MCU then ventured boldly into the realm of streaming television by seamlessly integrating lead movie actors into their innovative range of Marvel TV shows. The much-anticipated Phase Four officially commenced in 2021 with the highly awaited introduction of WandaVision on Disney+ (Disney Plus). This mesmerizing series held its audience captivated with its unique concept of breaking the fourth wall, immersing itself in the intricacies of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany) — the latter of whom, within the MCU storyline, had previously passed away. Set in the charming backdrop of Westview, New Jersey, the show follows the couple as they navigate seemingly flawless lives, only for reality to gradually unravel.

Why does WandaVision even matter? Well, because a Disney+ (Disney Plus) sequel is scheduled to debut next year — with a newly announced cast member whose casting has unfortunately begun a wave of hate and backlash.

The Upcoming Agatha Marvel Show, and Accusations of “Woke” Casting

Currently, there are two spinoff series from WandaVision that play a pivotal role in extending the narrative – Vision Quest, anticipated to premiere around 2025, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which centers around Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn.

However, beyond the expected casting of Hahn’s Agatha as the leader of a witches’ coven in the upcoming Marvel TV series, it has been officially confirmed that a number of actors, including Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia, have been chosen for roles that are currently shrouded in secrecy. Among the most notable of these rumors and revelations is Joe Locke (Heartstopper) being tapped to portray Billy Maximoff, Wanda’s son and the superhero Wiccan from Marvel Comics. This approach seems to align closely with a “musical theater” style for the Disney+ show, drawing inspiration from the success of unexpected hits like “Agatha All Along.” This direction is reinforced by the fact that the renowned lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, known for their work on Broadway hits like Book of Mormon and Disney’s Frozen, crafted the iconic jingles of WandaVision. Adding to the intrigue, Broadway legend Patti LuPone will be taking on the role of an elder witch named Lilia Calderu within the titular witches’ coven — and she has been quite open about her involvement in the series.

Now, the newest cast announcement has caused waves of online hate against Marvel Studios, for casting a Black actress in the role of Sorceress Jennifer Kale from the Marvel Comics.

Recently, Mashable via The Direct reported on the fact that Sasheer Zamata would take on the actress, stand-up comedian, writer, and singer. Zamata gained significant recognition during her time as a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live, spanning from 2014 to 2017. Following her departure from SNL, she has drawn considerable acclaim for her prominent roles in television series such as Woke (2020–2022) and Home Economics (2021–present):

CONFIRMED: #MarvelStudios’ AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS will feature Sorceress Jennifer Kale, as played by Sasheer Zamata! Details: https://thedirect.com/article/mcu-wandavision-agatha-show-superhero

CONFIRMED: #MarvelStudios' AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS will feature Sorceress Jennifer Kale, as played by Sasheer Zamata! Details: https://t.co/Q59BkbaeOn pic.twitter.com/UNvPrEwMXX — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) August 14, 2023

Immediately, users like @QuelBrot directed pointed insinuations at Marvel Studios, asking if (White) actress Tilda Swinton would be cast as the (Black) X-Men character Storm:

When will we get Tilda Swinton as Storm?

When will we get Tilda Swinton as Storm? pic.twitter.com/Caycs58EuJ — Brot'Quel 🇮🇹 (@QuelBrot) August 14, 2023

Ironically, Swinton has already been cast in the MCU, and taken over the role of a minority in the Marvel Comics — the character of the Ancient One has been portrayed as someone of decidedly East Asian ethnicity.

Naturally, the internet interrupted in more overtly negative response to the casting of Zamata as Jennifer Kale, with the expected callouts of Marvel and Disney utilizing “black-washing” as part of a “performative woke movement”. User @BitingRaccoon tweeted:

Yet another performative woke movement by Disney. They are pros at black-washing characters.

Yet another performative woke movement by Disney. They are pros at black-washing characters. — Combative Raccoon 🦝 (@BitingRaccoon) August 14, 2023

This is merely one example of the myriad of responses currently aimed at Marvel Studios. Conversely, others were quick to defend this casting choice, calling out the backlash as inherently racist. Jasmine Matthews notes how these users are the kind to come in complaining about “erasing blonde representation”:

Here come the racists with the your erasing blonde representation

Here come the racists with the your erasing blonde representation — Jasmine Matthews she/they🏳️‍⚧️ (@JazyProduction) August 14, 2023

Other Marvel fans were quick to call out seemingly “fake” fans for their racist behavior, as @PBJ_0301 did, commenting on the sudden wave of people only now caring about the somewhat obscure Marvel character:

Oh now yall care about Jennifer kale 🙄…

Oh now yall care about Jennifer kale 🙄… https://t.co/8YUGMiP0E2 — 𝓟hoebe༯💗 (@PBJ_0301) August 14, 2023

Meanwhile, others like @StonerIntellect are stoked that Zamata clinched this role — as she seems to be a massive Marvel fan herself:

The following contains language that may not be suitable for younger readers.

Fuckin love Sasheer, and she’s been a huge fan of Marvel for a long time, now. She’s gonna be great

Fuckin love Sasheer, and she’s been a huge fan of Marvel for a long time, now. She’s gonna be great — Stoner Intellect Support 🏳️‍⚧️ (@StonerIntellect) August 15, 2023

With rumors going around regarding the WandaVision and Agatha: Coven of Chaos follow-up The Witches’ Road, it seems like the MCU are gearing up for a very magic-laden future. We will likely be seeing tons of Zamata’s Jennifer Kale in future Marvel works — potentially even the next bit Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

What do you think about Sasheer Zamata being cast as Jennifer Kale? Share your thoughts in the comments below!