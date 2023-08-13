The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is led by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and is presently owned by The Walt Disney Company. To date, MCU has been a pioneering force in revolutionizing the superhero film genre and has left a significant impact on the film industry. Notably, the MCU has achieved considerable success, exemplified by the culmination of Marvel Studios’ Phase Three in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). These films marked the apex of the MCU’s epic Infinity Saga, solidifying the franchise’s dominance in the movie-making industry.

WandaVision, and the Scarlet Witch’s demise

The MCU then took a daring step into the realm of streaming television by integrating lead movie actors into their innovative range of Marvel TV shows. The much-awaited Phase Four officially kicked off in 2021 with the highly anticipated debut of WandaVision on Disney+ (Disney Plus). This mesmerizing series captivated viewers with its distinct concept of breaking the fourth wall, immersing itself in the intricacies of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany) — the latter of whom, within the MCU storyline, had previously passed away. Enveloped in the charming backdrop of Westview, New Jersey, the show follows the couple as they navigate seemingly flawless lives, only for reality to gradually unravel.

WandaVision embarks on a poignant yet thought-provoking journey, delving into themes of sorrow, trauma, and the very essence of reality itself. Amidst this enigmatic storyline, the series uncovers the concealed truths surrounding Wanda and Vision’s offspring, Billy Maximoff (brought to life by Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff (personified by Jett Klyne). The talented ensemble features Kathryn Hahn as the neighbor (ultimately revealed as a witch) Agnes/Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau (later taking on the superhero identity Photon). The cast also includes Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner/Quicksilver/Pietro Maximoff, Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Hart, and Fred Melamed as Arthur Hart.

Nevertheless, the entire trajectory of character development came to an abrupt halt with the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), skillfully directed by Sam Raimi. In this film, (spoiler warning), Wanda Maximoff takes an antagonistic turn, assuming the role of a villain pitted against the (now former) Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). In her fervent quest to locate Multiversal iterations of her sons, Billy and Tommy, Wanda Maximoff confronts her own arrogance in the movie’s climactic scene, facing what seems to be her demise beneath the tumbling Darkhold Castle atop Mount Wundagore.

When Will Scarlet Witch Return to Marvel?

Recently, Alex P. AKA @AlexFromCC of My Cosmic Circus shared some insider information regarding the Scarlet Witch’s (perhaps inevitable) return. Or maybe lack thereof — for the time being.

Previously we covered the reports that WandaVision would be getting yet another spinoff titled The Witches’ Road. This is reportedly set to premiere after (and tie to) the musical-inspired Agatha: Coven of Chaos, starring Kathryn Hahn as the titular witch Agatha and Broadway legend Patti LuPone as the older witch, Lilia Calderu, in the witches’ coven, taking cues from the surprising success of hits like “Agatha All Along” from WandaVision, the renowned lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez who are responsible for creating the show’s iconic jingles. Initially believed to be a prequel to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, The Witches’ Road has turned out to be a sequel to the WandaVision spinoff. This production will take the form of a Marvel Studios Special Presentation, similar to the well-received Werewolf By Night (2022) and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022) over on Disney+ (Disney Plus). It’s likely to function as a short film that teases audiences and generates excitement for upcoming Avengers escapades.

Now, inside source @AlexFromCC clarifies that despite previous rumors stating that The Witches’ Road might give Marvel fans a glimpse into just how exactly Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch managed to survive the Mount Wundagore collapse, the Special Presentation will in fact be set “way before” Scarlet Witch’s time:

The Special? No. It’s set way before her. (in quote tweet) @M_ScarletWitch: Will Wanda be in the Witches’ Road?

The Special? No. It’s set way before her. https://t.co/GHQI2ra4Bh — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) August 11, 2023

So how does the special tie into the return of Wanda Maximoff? Well, it will potential follow early witches and how The Witches’ Road, an alternate dimension from the Marvel Comics accessible only to magic users, came to be. Or at least, came to be discovered. According to @AlexFromCC, The Witches’ Road operates not to differently from the established MCU Dark Dimension or Mirror Dimension.

It definitely seems like instead of throwing Scarlet Witch in early, her return will instead be built up. With the delays already hitting Marvel Studios, as well as the concurrent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes hitting Hollywood, it’s expected that we won’t be seeing much of Elizabeth Olsen until much later, if reports are to be believed.

What do you think about Marvel Studios keeping Elizabeth Olsen and the Scarlet Witch character away from the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments below!